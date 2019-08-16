Mckesson (MCK) Holding Held by Continental Advisors Llc; A-R-T- Advisors Raised Holding in Emerson Elec Co (EMR)

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 151.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 7,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The hedge fund held 12,556 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $144.43. About 433,567 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Cuts McKesson; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL AGREES TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS TO MCKESSON; 25/04/2018 – STAT Plus: McKesson board exonerates execs from opioid crisis, but the Teamsters cry foul; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include New Offerings to Strengthen, Expand Role of Retail Pharmacy in Patient Care Delivery; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook and Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 09/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Health Mart Atlas; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $12.50 TO $12.80; 16/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED AN ADDITIONAL $4.0 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 136.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 38,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The hedge fund held 66,699 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, up from 28,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $57.7. About 1.40M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 21/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/21/2018; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – INCLUDED IN BUSINESS SALE TO EMERSON ARE ALL TEXTRON TOOLS & TEST BUSINESSES AND BRANDS; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON – 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED IMPACT OF TOOLS & TEST DIVESTITURE ON EPS AND CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 29/05/2018 – US Senate Candidate/CA Pat Harris Tied for Second Place in Emerson Poll; 05/03/2018 Emerson and Total Sign Long-Term Global Agreement for Paradigm Exploration & Production Software Solutions; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES IN MAY 2023, REPLACES A SIMILAR $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DATED APRIL 30, 2014; 27/03/2018 – REPSOL SELECTS EMERSON FOR MULTI-YEAR EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGY; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Net $482M; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR €527M IN CASH

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 371,733 are owned by Welch Group Limited Co. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 1,302 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Intrust Bankshares Na holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 3,327 shares. Scopus Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 1% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.34% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Highstreet Asset reported 305,021 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 22,790 shares. Fagan Assoc holds 0.25% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 8,477 shares. Flippin Bruce & Porter reported 79,674 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Boston Common Asset Mgmt reported 75,983 shares. Grassi Investment Mngmt reported 0.92% stake. Eastern State Bank owns 48,219 shares. Broderick Brian C holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 3,458 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 35,300 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Ltd holds 0.02% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 274,174 shares.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41B and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 15,900 shares to 23,352 shares, valued at $2.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 9,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,433 shares, and cut its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Trust Bancorporation has invested 0.03% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Ftb Advsr has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Tarbox Family Office Incorporated invested 0% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Citigroup Inc invested in 124,944 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 44,300 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Argi Investment Services Llc holds 0.05% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) or 7,851 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 556,778 shares. Eagle Asset Management Inc owns 17,502 shares. Magnetar Limited Liability Corporation owns 108,534 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) has invested 0.1% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Acropolis Management Limited Company invested 0.03% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 37,318 shares. New Jersey-based Bessemer Grp has invested 0% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Tompkins holds 0.02% or 710 shares in its portfolio. Hillsdale Investment holds 0.04% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) or 3,710 shares.