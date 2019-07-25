Mckesson (MCK) Holding Has Upped by Krensavage Asset Management Llc; Sawgrass Asset Management Has Lifted Holding in Bright Horizons Fam So Com (BFAM) by $520,065

Krensavage Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc bought 3,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 411,655 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.19M, up from 408,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $138.44. About 537,377 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 24/04/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Appointment of McKesson’s Willie Bogan to Bd of Directors; 16/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The Independent’s Power to Perform; 16/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence from McKesson Supports First-Ever FDA Approval for Metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma Drug; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Names Brad Lerman as an Independent Director; 11/05/2018 – River & Mercantile Adds Southwestern Energy, Cuts McKesson: 13F; 09/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Health Mart Atlas; 26/03/2018 – McKesson Corp Redeems 7.5% Notes Due 2019; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Adj EPS $3.49; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bright Horizons Fam So Com (BFAM) by 29.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 4,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,880 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 13,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bright Horizons Fam So Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $154.41. About 95,715 shares traded. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 33.91% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.12 TO $3.16, EST. $3.15; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 71C; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Net $150M-Net $152M; 26/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE WITH CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc stated it has 212,298 shares. Lingohr & Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh holds 8,096 shares. Montecito Bank & Trust Tru invested in 0.14% or 3,887 shares. 269,305 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. 49,141 are owned by Teacher Retirement Of Texas. South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.04% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) or 15,500 shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership reported 4,995 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. World Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.1% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Oppenheimer And reported 2,292 shares. State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.08% or 279,193 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Advsr Lc stated it has 0.03% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 332,849 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Company Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 108 shares. First Mercantile Trust has 1,868 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsr reported 41,209 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings.

