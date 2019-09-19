Mckesson (MCK) Holder Virtu Financial Has Cut Its Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Stearns Financial Services Group Has Cut Stake by $305,102 as Share Value Rose

Virtu Financial Llc decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 84.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc sold 9,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 1,703 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $229,000, down from 11,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $146.42. About 504,648 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Cuts McKesson; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS IN DEAL VALUED AT $800 MLN; 25/04/2018 – MCK TO BUY MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS, DEAL VALUED $800M; 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED AN ADDITIONAL $4.0 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 26/03/2018 – McKesson Corp Redeems 7.5% Notes Due 2019; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $13.00 TO $13.80; 20/04/2018 – McKesson: Committee Makes Recommendations to Further Strengthen Compliance Framework; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stearns Financial Services Group sold 2,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 50,791 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.80 million, down from 53,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $141.02. About 27.04 million shares traded or 11.00% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley expects Microsoft’s dominant share of the projected $250 billion public cloud market will grow; 15/05/2018 – Pymnts.com: Microsoft Forms Cloud Accounting Startup To Rival Xero; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 07/03/2018 – Federal Technology Thought Leader Joins Cohesity to Build Out Public Sector Offerings; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT VISUAL STUDIO TEAM SERVICES ISSUES STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 85C; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with lntel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter; 18/04/2018 – SAGlobal and 360 Vertical Solutions Join Forces to Create Leading Global Microsoft Dynamics 365 Service Industries Partner; 05/04/2018 – The Supreme Court fight over Microsoft’s foreign servers is over

Analysts await McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.57 EPS, down 0.83% or $0.03 from last year’s $3.6 per share. MCK’s profit will be $660.12M for 10.25 P/E if the $3.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual EPS reported by McKesson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.85% EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

