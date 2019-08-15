Mckesson (MCK) Holder Sio Capital Management Upped Position by $558,090 as Market Valuation Rose; Condor Capital Management Lifted Its Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) Stake by $790,686; Stock Value Rose

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 10.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 4,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 51,300 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01 million, up from 46,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $4.45 during the last trading session, reaching $141.86. About 1.48M shares traded or 2.96% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 07/05/2018 – ROBBINS:ROBBINS SAID ADDED TO MCKESSON POSITION IN RECENT WEEKS; 26/04/2018 – Main Street: McKesson Internal Review Clears Senior Management of Wrongdoing on Opioids; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Rev $51.6B; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Cuts McKesson; 24/04/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Appointment of McKesson’s Willie Bogan to Bd of Directors; 11/05/2018 – River & Mercantile Adds Southwestern Energy, Cuts McKesson: 13F; 22/03/2018 – McKesson Corp. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON – INVESTMENT TO SUPPORT GROWTH INITIATIVES WILL BE PARTIALLY FUNDED BY SAVINGS FROM OPTIMIZATION OF CO’S OPERATING MODEL; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Bd of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Initiative Comprises Multiple Growth Pillars, Includes Comprehensive Review of Operations, Cost Structure

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 93.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 10,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 20,994 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, up from 10,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $108.4. About 318,775 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro To Acquire Hydroponics Supplier Sunlight Supply — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Scotts Miracle-Gro Ba2 Cfr; Outlook Is Stable; 19/03/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Co Unit Hawthorne Gardening Co Establishes R&D Alliance With The Flowr Corp; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO ACQUIRE SUNLIGHT SUPPLY INC., MARKING MAJOR STEP FORWARD IN THE EVOLUTION OF THE HAWTHORNE GARDENING COMPANY; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO SEES DEAL CUTTING YR ADJ EPS BY 30C-40C; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO BUY SUNLIGHT IN DEAL VALUED AT $450M; 22/03/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Debuts Water Positive Docuseries on Harmful Algal Bloom Water Crisis; 24/04/2018 – The Scotts Company Powers New Innovative Customer Experience with Talkdesk; 17/04/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro to Acquire Sunlight Supply Inc., Marking Major Step Forward in the Evolution of The Hawthorne Gardening Compa; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Sunlight Supply Fiscal 2017 Sales Were About $460M

More notable recent The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Marijuana Stock: Canopy Growth vs. Scotts Miracle-Gro – The Motley Fool” on April 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Marijuana Stocks to Especially Like on 4/20 – The Motley Fool” published on April 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s (NYSE:SMG) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $56.52 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil owns 0.07% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 588,161 shares. National Asset Mgmt owns 4,216 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Com accumulated 13,195 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0.01% or 80,700 shares in its portfolio. Appleton Incorporated Ma holds 0.14% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) or 13,533 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Co reported 0% stake. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 30,704 shares. Papp L Roy And Assocs holds 10,358 shares. Ameritas Partners invested in 11,525 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System, California-based fund reported 106,790 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 79,188 shares. Bridges Invest Management Inc has 0.08% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 25,150 shares. 7,513 are held by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Cwm Lc stated it has 90,868 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Qiagen Slips Up but Is Far From Broken – Motley Fool” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Drug wholesalers down on potential $10B payment to settle opioid-related charges – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Public Limited Co holds 21,000 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk has invested 0.07% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Fulton National Bank & Trust Na owns 8,889 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 242,660 were accumulated by Adage Ptnrs Gp Lc. Fil reported 0% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Ls Inv Advsr Limited has 10,644 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. First Personal Services reported 2,733 shares stake. Century Cos holds 0.22% or 1.82 million shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited holds 0.15% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 179,486 shares. Clean Yield Group Inc accumulated 550 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Miracle Mile Advsr Lc holds 4,258 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 3,200 were reported by Quantres Asset Mngmt Limited. 2,651 were accumulated by Boston Private Wealth Ltd. Acropolis Invest Management Llc reported 1,680 shares. Clark Estates Ny holds 27,000 shares.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75 million and $370.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc by 338,402 shares to 42,410 shares, valued at $603,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH) by 5,144 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Penumbra Inc (Put).