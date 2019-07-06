Mckesson (MCK) Holder Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has Decreased Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Varian Med Sys (VAR) Shareholder Amg Funds Has Cut Stake by $462,339

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 99.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 8.34 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,208 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.80M, down from 8.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $140.03. About 958,816 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 30/05/2018 – McKesson at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include Expanded Supply Chain, Commercialization Services for Pharmaceutical, Medical Supply Manufacturers; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook, Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON: PROBE IN RESPONSE TO REQUEST FROM TEAMSTERS; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY SHR VIEW $13.35 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – McKesson’s Board Clears Itself of Wrongdoing on Opioid Oversight; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW THROWS COLD WATER ON SPECULATION THAT AMAZON ENTERING INTO THE PHARMACY BUSINESS; 20/04/2018 – McKesson: Management Worked to Meet DEA’s Expectations for Controlled-Substances Monitoring Program; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2018 Adj EPS $12.50-Adj EPS $12.80

Amg Funds Llc decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 42.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc sold 3,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,498 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, down from 7,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 344,799 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 10.68% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 26/03/2018 – SIRTEX REPORTS FIRB APPROVAL ON VARIAN SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX SAYS VARIAN HAS INDICATED IT WILL STICK TO ITS PROPOSAL; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – ANY ACQUISITION OF SIRTEX BY CDH WOULD ALSO BE CONDITIONAL ON APPROVAL OF AUSTRALIA’S FOREIGN INVESTMENT REVIEW BOARD; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 NON-GAAP OPERATING EARNINGS AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES RANGE OF 18 PERCENT TO 19 PERCENT; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – DRAFT SCHEME BOOKLET FOR SCHEME TO SELL CO TO VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC LODGED WITH ASIC ON MARCH 9; 23/04/2018 – Varex Imaging Names Rosebrough To Board Of Directors; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.15, EST. $1.04; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – VARIAN NOTIFIES SIRTEX IT WILL NOT SUBMIT A COUNTERPROPOSAL TO COMPETING BID; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – CO IS COMMITTED TO TERMS OF VARIAN SCHEME AT PURCHASE PRICE OFFERED BY VARIAN OF A$28 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical Adjusts FY View To Adj EPS $4.43-Adj EPS $4.53

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $4.45 million activity.

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 9.62% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.04 per share. VAR’s profit will be $103.67 million for 30.58 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.57% EPS growth.

More notable recent Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) news were published by: Reuters.com which released: “S&P 500 dips as healthcare declines counter tech gains – Reuters” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Varian to Demonstrate New Bravos Afterloader System at ABS 2019 – PRNewswire” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Varian to Host FlashForward Consortium Meeting at PTCOG58 – PRNewswire” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Eni: Dismissed Company But With Significant Potential – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merian (Uk) Ltd reported 0.76% stake. Raymond James Assoc reported 111,647 shares stake. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). The New York-based M&T Bancshares has invested 0.01% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 11,241 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street Corporation reported 0.05% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Bb&T invested in 0.45% or 178,704 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 1.05% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) or 228,049 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Limited accumulated 5,000 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Cwm Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 79 shares. Stevens Management Lp has invested 0.1% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Stifel Fincl Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 4,718 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc holds 0.02% or 384,746 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 77,235 shares. Pictet Asset Management invested 0.02% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Investment Counsel holds 0.01% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 2,555 shares. Qs Invsts Lc invested in 0.05% or 37,608 shares. Glob Endowment Lp accumulated 34,990 shares. Amica Mutual holds 0.13% or 8,595 shares in its portfolio. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Northcoast Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). 33,662 were accumulated by First Republic Mngmt Incorporated. Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Management has invested 0.08% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Walleye Trading Lc reported 5,520 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Comm National Bank accumulated 17,334 shares. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Sg Americas Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 17,837 shares. The Texas-based Stanley Capital Management Limited Liability Co has invested 3.44% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 11,300 shares. House holds 2,225 shares.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $946,792 activity.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, which manages about $7.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartsheet Inc Class A by 29,512 shares to 65,982 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.