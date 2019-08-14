Mckesson (MCK) Holder Ngam Advisors LP Trimmed Its Stake; As Ansys (ANSS) Share Price Rose, Diam Company LTD Has Trimmed Position by $17.43 Million

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 11.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 12,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 94,533 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.07M, down from 107,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $144.68. About 463,677 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 24/05/2018 – McKesson FY19 Guidance Range Assumes Full-Year Adjusted Tax Rate of 21% to 23%; 22/05/2018 – McKesson Corp expected to post earnings of $3.56 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – INITIATIVE INCLUDES A COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW OF COMPANY’S OPERATIONS AND COST STRUCTURE; 07/03/2018 U.S. judge says opioid settlement roadblocks may prompt trials; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook and Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 15/03/2018 – McKesson Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Multi-Year Growth Initiative Focuses on Improving Patient Care Delivery; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $12.50 TO $12.80; 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The lndependent’s Power to Perform; 20/04/2018 – McKesson: Committee Makes Recommendations to Further Strengthen Compliance Framework

Diam Company Ltd decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 62.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd sold 95,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 56,254 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.28M, down from 152,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $6.91 during the last trading session, reaching $206.51. About 145,525 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS SEES 2Q ADJ REV $272.0M TO $292.0M, EST. $291.2M; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS LTD – BOARD’S DECISION TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc has 10,819 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 5,406 shares. Meeder Asset holds 1,379 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Andra Ap holds 27,100 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Connecticut-based Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.02% or 1,156 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,500 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mawer Inv Mgmt Limited invested in 0.77% or 594,485 shares. Fort LP accumulated 0.48% or 13,104 shares. 61,407 are held by Brown Advisory. Minnesota-based Sit Inv Assocs has invested 0.11% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Eulav Asset Mgmt has invested 1.55% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Strs Ohio holds 12,722 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 1,252 shares. Fiera Corp holds 0% or 3,444 shares.

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $18.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng P by 68,340 shares to 72,742 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colony Cap Inc New by 334,051 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EWC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd reported 76,722 shares. Comerica Bancorp reported 0.04% stake. Citadel Advisors Llc owns 0.03% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 447,925 shares. Boston Ptnrs invested in 4.76 million shares or 0.74% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.03% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). First Savings Bank And Trust Commerce Of Newtown reported 0.09% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Ally Finance Inc reported 0.67% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Dubuque Savings Bank Trust has invested 0.01% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Ci Invs has 1.53% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 2.34M shares. Us National Bank & Trust De has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Hartford Fin owns 28 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 161,122 are owned by Voya Investment Management Limited Co. Veritable Lp reported 5,360 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citigroup stated it has 124,944 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

