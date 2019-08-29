Mckesson (MCK) Holder Ls Investment Advisors Raised Holding by $345,267 as Valuation Rose; Boys Arnold & Co Increases Holding in United Technologies (UTX)

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 10,644 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 7,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $138.1. About 1.35 million shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $13.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: U.S., States Subsequently Filed Notices Declining to Intervene in Case; 07/03/2018 U.S. judge says opioid settlement roadblocks may prompt trials; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Will Incur Restructuring and Other Charges in Fiscal 2019; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 12/04/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of McKesson Scottsdale Campus; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 15/05/2018 – MCKESSON DIRECTORS MUST FACE INVESTORS’ SUIT OVER OPIOIDS; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Plan Designed to Increase Efficiency, Accelerate Execution, Improve Long-Term Performance; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 348.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 69,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 89,614 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.55 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $126.87. About 1.97M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UTC set to win EU approval for $23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY; 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 16/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Enhances Aircraft Intelligence To Improve Fleet Operations And Passenger Experience; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ABILITY OF SUPPLY CHAIN TO MEET INCREASING ENGINE PRODUCTION-CFO; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SAYS ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL TO CLOSE IN MONTH OR TWO; 15/05/2018 – EcoEnergy Insights Launches CORTIX™ – The Intelligent IoT Platform For Buildings; 21/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils Lightweight, Laser-Compliant Optical Payload For Unmanned Aerial Systems; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) owns 6,200 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Beaumont Financial Limited Liability Company holds 0.63% or 45,971 shares. Tt Intl reported 14,500 shares stake. West Oak Capital Ltd holds 0.31% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 3,842 shares. Cadinha And Com Limited Liability Co owns 4,545 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2,549 shares. 194,194 were reported by Gulf Int Retail Bank (Uk) Ltd. Pure Fincl Advsrs holds 0.1% or 3,978 shares in its portfolio. 3,990 are held by Joel Isaacson & Lc. Kanawha Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 2.25% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Motco has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Artisan Ptnrs LP has 0.63% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2.47 million shares. Peddock Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.31% or 4,414 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Com invested in 425,638 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 48,162 shares.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $667.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 4,610 shares to 54,469 shares, valued at $4.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 2,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 468,919 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,958 shares to 198,630 shares, valued at $10.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 21,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,523 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp Of America Hldgs (NYSE:LH).