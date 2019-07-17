Mckesson (MCK) Holder Krensavage Asset Management Has Raised Its Stake; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Price Rose, Holder Palouse Capital Management Decreased Its Position

Krensavage Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc bought 3,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 411,655 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.19 million, up from 408,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $142.96. About 1.10 million shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 26/03/2018 – McKesson Corp Redeems 7.5% Notes Due 2019; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Plan Designed to Increase Efficiency, Accelerate Execution, Improve Long-Term Performance; 16/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Initiative Comprises Multiple Growth Pillars, Includes Comprehensive Review of Operations, Cost Structure; 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative Practice Agreements; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Will Incur Restructuring and Other Charges in Fiscal 2019; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Bd of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Adj EPS $3.49; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 43.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 56,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,160 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06 million, down from 132,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $57.62. About 11.50 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11M and $260.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 28,062 shares to 161,924 shares, valued at $5.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 25,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.21 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

