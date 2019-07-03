Mckesson (MCK) Holder Knightsbridge Asset Management Lifted Position; Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Upped Holding in Enlink Midstream (ENLC)

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 92.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc bought 34,208 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,351 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, up from 37,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.59% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $140.74. About 1.54 million shares traded or 10.30% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON – INVESTMENT TO SUPPORT GROWTH INITIATIVES WILL BE PARTIALLY FUNDED BY SAVINGS FROM OPTIMIZATION OF CO’S OPERATING MODEL; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – INITIATIVE INCLUDES A COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW OF COMPANY’S OPERATIONS AND COST STRUCTURE; 26/03/2018 – McKesson Corp Redeems 7.5% Notes Due 2019; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include New Offerings to Strengthen, Expand Role of Retail Pharmacy in Patient Care Delivery; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook, Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director; 23/04/2018 – DJ McKesson Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCK); 15/05/2018 – McKesson Directors Must Face Investor Suit Over Opioid Shipments; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board Increases to Nine Members, Eight of Whom Are Independent

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 802.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 7.27M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 8.18 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.53M, up from 906,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.31. About 870,059 shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 32.74% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 19/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Fincl Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M; 19/03/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM SEES NO IMPACT ON REVISED FERC POLICY; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC); 27/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 17; 19/03/2018 EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Financial Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58M and $131.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc by 354,207 shares to 60,116 shares, valued at $482,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $946,792 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 202,550 were accumulated by Jacobs Levy Equity. Germany-based Lingohr Partner Asset Gmbh has invested 0.98% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Moreover, Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company has 0.33% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 4,252 shares. First Trust Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Mutual Of America Management Ltd Company owns 25,555 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) holds 8,778 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Smart Portfolios Limited stated it has 0.03% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Holderness Invs holds 0.26% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 4,698 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 26,213 shares or 0% of the stock. Becker Cap Management Incorporated holds 1.07% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) or 245,663 shares. House Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 2,225 shares. Peddock Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Cadence Retail Bank Na invested 0.13% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Commerce holds 0.03% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 13,283 shares.

