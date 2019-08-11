Mckesson (MCK) Holder Kiltearn Partners Llp Decreased Its Holding as Stock Rose; As Symantec (SYMC) Shares Declined, Lonestar Capital Management Has Increased Position

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 55,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 555,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $22.99. About 29.21M shares traded or 205.99% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC – INVESTIGATION INCLUDES CONCERNS WITH CO’S REPORTING OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP MEASURES INCLUDING THOSE THAT COULD IMPACT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PROGRAMS; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.46; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Gains Ahead of Investor Call to Address Investigation; 10/05/2018 – Symantec 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 02/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Symantec on May 1 for “Systems and methods for monitoring virtual networks” (California; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Provides Additional Info; 21/05/2018 – Pax8 Now Offering Symantec’s Complete Suite of Cloud Security Solutions with the Addition of Symantec Endpoint Protection Mobile; 11/05/2018 – Symantec Mystery Investigation Has Market Imagining the Worst; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Symantec On Review For Downgrade Following Internal Investigation Announcement; 11/05/2018 – Symantec fell more than 30 percent Friday to a low of $18.85

Kiltearn Partners Llp decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 10.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp sold 225,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 1.90M shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $221.87 million, down from 2.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $140.19. About 1.45 million shares traded or 1.04% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 24/04/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Appointment of McKesson’s Willie Bogan to Bd of Directors; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON 4Q ADJ EPS $3.49, EST. $3.56; 09/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Health Mart Atlas; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the Patient Care Journey; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $12.50 TO $12.80; 30/05/2018 – McKesson at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 15/05/2018 – MCKESSON DIRECTORS MUST FACE INVESTORS’ SUIT OVER OPIOIDS; 23/04/2018 – DJ McKesson Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCK); 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL AGREES TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS TO MCKESSON; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Cuts McKesson

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16B and $3.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 942,086 shares to 5.67M shares, valued at $74.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG) by 135,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 972,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Massachusetts-based Ballentine Prns Ltd has invested 0.02% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Ameritas Invest accumulated 3,525 shares. Smithfield Trust Com owns 183 shares. Ohio-based Cleararc Capital has invested 0.1% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Savant Cap Limited Company has invested 0.06% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). 3,954 are owned by Assetmark. The Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0.07% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 6,585 shares. Burt Wealth invested in 0.05% or 1,000 shares. Sector Gamma As has invested 0.93% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 2,976 shares. 21,575 are owned by Argyle Capital Management. Millennium Mngmt reported 582,569 shares. Georgia-based Cap Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.05% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Llc holds 0% or 10 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Group reported 22,526 shares. Pension Ser, a Korea-based fund reported 829,445 shares. Barclays Public Lc owns 950,091 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 465,749 shares. Principal Fin Gp invested in 955,869 shares or 0.02% of the stock. South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.05% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Princeton Strategies Gp invested in 50,805 shares. Parametric Portfolio Lc, Washington-based fund reported 1.70M shares. 23,367 are owned by Ifrah Finance Svcs Inc. Creative Planning holds 23,671 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Scotia Capital owns 12,800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cap Ww Investors has invested 0.21% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). First Personal Services holds 200 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.47 million activity. $1.05M worth of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) was sold by Kapuria Samir on Thursday, February 14.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $394.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 567,190 shares to 433,438 shares, valued at $5.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 36,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,067 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).