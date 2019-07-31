Mckesson (MCK) Holder Kempner Capital Management Has Raised Position; Nova Measuring Instruments L (NVMI) Shareholder Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Lowered Its Position as Share Value Rose

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments L (NVMI) by 8.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 151,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.61M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.48 million, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Nova Measuring Instruments L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $821.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $29.39. About 620,770 shares traded or 402.39% up from the average. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) has declined 4.43% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NVMI News: 10/04/2018 – Nova Measuring Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Nova Measuring Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for GDS HOLDINGS, Nova Measuring Instruments, Magic Software Enterprises, Epizyme, United C; 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q Rev $62.6M; 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q EPS $0.30-EPS $0.40; 19/04/2018 – Nova Measuring Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Nova to Host Analyst & Investor Day on June 14 in New York City; 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q Rev $57M-$63M; 31/05/2018 – NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD NVMI.TA – A MAJOR MEMORY CUSTOMER IN ASIA RECENTLY PLACED MULTIPLE ORDERS FOR ITS NEWEST X-RAY METROLOGY SOLUTION; 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q EPS $0.49

Kempner Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc bought 2,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,825 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 39,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $142.52. About 856,685 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – MCK: SEES RESTRUCTURING CHARGES AFTER-TAX GAAP $150M TO $210M; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Restructuring Plan Consists of After-Tax GAAP Charges That Are Estimated to Be Approximately $150 M to $210 M; 26/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – McKesson Internal Review Clears Senior Management of Wrongdoing on Opioids; 20/04/2018 – McKesson: Management Worked to Meet DEA’s Expectations for Controlled-Substances Monitoring Program; 11/05/2018 – River & Mercantile Adds Southwestern Energy, Cuts McKesson: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 16/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence from McKesson Supports First-Ever FDA Approval for Metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma Drug; 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The lndependent’s Power to Perform

Kempner Capital Management Inc, which manages about $421.42M and $151.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vz Verizon Comm. Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 42,067 shares to 42,042 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Capital Mgmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 3,974 shares. 44,300 are held by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. Bankshares invested in 17,334 shares. Kistler invested 0% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0.01% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Ghp Inc invested 0.19% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Natixis holds 0.08% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 110,824 shares. Tru Department Mb Bankshares N A invested 0.45% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Moreover, Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.02% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Lpl Ltd Co reported 31,865 shares. Culbertson A N And Com reported 1.04% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Pzena Inv Mngmt Llc invested in 2.35% or 3.68 million shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory Incorporated has 0% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Moreover, Calamos Advsr Ltd has 0.03% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Ls Invest Advsr Lc stated it has 10,644 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold NVMI shares while 13 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 10.40 million shares or 10.55% more from 9.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gp Inc accumulated 0% or 698,267 shares. Eagle Global Advsrs Lc has 48,000 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.02% in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). Jane Street Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) for 142,269 shares. The New York-based Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). State Street reported 13,655 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 7,961 shares stake. Needham Invest Lc reported 296,500 shares or 2.54% of all its holdings. Bamco holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) for 230,000 shares. Wellington Management Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) for 403,926 shares. Optimum Advsr owns 5,500 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. New York-based Pdt Prns Lc has invested 0.05% in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). Seizert Ptnrs Ltd stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested in 675 shares. James Incorporated accumulated 42,260 shares.

Analysts await Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 46.51% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.43 per share. NVMI’s profit will be $6.43 million for 31.95 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.13% negative EPS growth.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 706,490 shares to 1.79M shares, valued at $78.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 427,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

