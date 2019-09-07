Mckesson (MCK) Holder Glenview Capital Management Has Increased Holding; Symmetry Peak Management Lifted Its Position in Salesforce Com (Call) (CRM) by $790,000 as Stock Value Declined

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 398,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The hedge fund held 4.92M shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $575.81 million, up from 4.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $143.6. About 1.16 million shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Cuts McKesson; 25/04/2018 – MCK TO BUY MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS, DEAL VALUED $800M; 24/05/2018 – McKesson FY19 Guidance Range Assumes Full-Year Adjusted Tax Rate of 21% to 23%; 15/05/2018 – McKesson High Volume Solutions and Discount Drug Mart Partner to Build a Central Fill Pharmacy; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW THROWS COLD WATER ON SPECULATION THAT AMAZON ENTERING INTO THE PHARMACY BUSINESS; 15/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA JUDGE ALLOWS CLAIMS OVER MCKESSON EXECUTIVE PAY; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY Adj EPS $13.00-Adj EPS $13.80; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Adj EPS $3.49; 26/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – MCK: SEES RESTRUCTURING CHARGES AFTER-TAX GAAP $150M TO $210M

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) (CRM) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $151.07. About 4.66 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 27/03/2018 – Intercom considers itself the “next-generation Salesforce,” offering a digital take on a timeless problem: improving businesses’ interactions with potential or existing customers; 30/05/2018 – QUOINE BUILDS CRYPTOCURRENCY ON SALESFORCE; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce agreed to pay $6.5 billion for MuleSoft last month; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Seeks to Help Firms ‘Unlock’ Data: Q&A; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 EPS 91c-EPS 93c; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: GREG SCHOTT WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF MULESOFT; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce.com (CRM) Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire MuleSoft (Transcript); 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 REVENUE IS PROJECTED TO BE $12.66 BLN TO $12.71 BLN; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simplified software aimed at small businesses; 09/05/2018 – Benioff: MuleSoft Purchase ‘Critical’ to Salesforce Strategy

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95B and $11.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 1.45M shares to 3.91M shares, valued at $562.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp New by 11.22 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.55M shares, and cut its stake in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR).

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Himax Technologies Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 335,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $160,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fireeye Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 45,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA).

