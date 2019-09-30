Mckesson (MCK) Holder Franklin Resources Upped Holding by $1.97 Million; Greenwich Investment Management Increased Hercules Capital (HTGC) Position

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 262.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 14,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 20,246 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.72 million, up from 5,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 3.58 million shares traded or 131.61% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook and Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: U.S., States Subsequently Filed Notices Declining to Intervene in Case; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 20/04/2018 – McKesson: Management Worked to Meet DEA’s Expectations for Controlled-Substances Monitoring Program; 16/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Adj EPS $3.49; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON 4Q REV. $51.6B, EST. $51.39B; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Bd of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – INITIATIVE INCLUDES A COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW OF COMPANY’S OPERATIONS AND COST STRUCTURE; 05/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health Partners with CoverMyMeds to Deliver Keynote Address at eyeforpharma Philadelphia 2018

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 38.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 48,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 174,455 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24 million, up from 126,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.44. About 374,874 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 03/05/2018 – Hercules Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 31 Cents/Share; 06/03/2018 – MESOBLAST LTD – ENTERED US$75 MLN NON-DILUTIVE, FOUR-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement With Hercules Cap; 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX, REPORTS LOAN PACT WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hercules Capital Inc. $75 Million Notes ‘BBB-‘; 06/03/2018 – Mesoblast Enters Into US$75 Million Non-Dilutive Credit Facility; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL CLOSES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 22/03/2018 – Hercules’ Highly Asset Sensitive Debt Investment Portfolio to Generate Additional $0.04 of Net Investment Income Earnings; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility with Hercules Capital

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold MCK shares while 263 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 154.39 million shares or 4.61% less from 161.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Company owns 4,900 shares. Lsv Asset Management holds 0.27% or 1.46M shares in its portfolio. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Mai Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 2,884 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc has 16.09 million shares. Of Vermont holds 0% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 29 shares. Scharf Invests Ltd Liability Corp invested 3.02% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Continental Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 0.95% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Great West Life Assurance Communication Can stated it has 0.13% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). World Asset holds 17,953 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 265,388 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. The Japan-based Hikari Tsushin has invested 0.09% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Utd Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.06% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs owns 3,329 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Amer Inc holds 78,090 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $188.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golden Star Res Ltd Cda by 85,000 shares to 4.54M shares, valued at $18.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Odonate Therapeutics Inc by 75,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.49 million shares, and cut its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).

