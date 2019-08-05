Mckesson (MCK) Holder First Hawaiian Bank Has Trimmed Its Stake by $413,712; White Pine Investment Co Increases Position in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 32.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank sold 3,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 7,452 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, down from 10,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $145.35. About 210,226 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON BOARD RELEASES FINDINGS OF INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $13.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Loss $1.15B; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Bd of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Will Incur Restructuring and Other Charges in Fiscal 2019; 30/05/2018 – McKesson at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON DRUG DISTRIBUTION SUBSECTOR; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY19 Mid-Single-Digit Percent Rev Growth; 26/04/2018 – Main Street: McKesson Internal Review Clears Senior Management of Wrongdoing on Opioids; 16/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18 million, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 744,318 shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 18/04/2018 – Southwest focuses on older engines in probe of deadly jet explosion; 17/04/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: One person is dead after a Southwest Airlines jet with a damaged engine and window made an emergency; 19/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on April 26, 2018; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS FLIGHT DIVERTED TO PHL FROM LGA AIRPORT; 17/04/2018 – 620wtmj: Breaking: Southwest Airlines jet engine failure kills passenger on board airplane; 06/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N MARCH LOAD FACTOR 85.1 PCT VS 84.1 PCT YR AGO; 17/04/2018 – LUV: PHILADELPHIA,PA – AIRCRAFT INCIDENT – 737 ENGINE EXPLODED TEARING A HOLE IN PLANE – SOME INJURIES REPORTED – PHILADELPHIA FD ON SCENE – EXTRA MEDICS ADDED #BREAKING – ! $LUV; 21/05/2018 – VARIDESK Snags Former Southwest Airlines Exec For Chief Operating Officer Role; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – INCREASED COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 28 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – Southwest not just looking at fan blades in fatal mid-air failure

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why McKesson Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MCK) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “McKesson declares $0.41 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Apple, GE And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 31 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Qiagen Slips Up but Is Far From Broken – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Co Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 12,800 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Company accumulated 6,277 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.95% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Tiverton Asset Ltd invested in 0.04% or 8,573 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Adirondack Tru invested in 0.04% or 480 shares. Peddock Capital Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.34% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Glenview Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 5.14% or 4.92 million shares. Assetmark stated it has 3,954 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nordea Inv Mngmt accumulated 3.28 million shares. Synovus holds 4,053 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stifel has 8,521 shares. Wg Shaheen And Dba Whitney And holds 1.47% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 54,620 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Llc holds 0.03% or 3,785 shares in its portfolio.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amer Intl Grp (NYSE:AIG) by 19,354 shares to 48,160 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 6,089 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,232 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32 million and $199.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 15,510 shares to 314,245 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability invested 0.04% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). 41,144 were accumulated by American Invest Advisors Ltd. Pnc Grp Inc Inc owns 195,836 shares. Midas Mngmt has invested 1.04% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). 303,836 are owned by Aperio Ltd Liability Co. Checchi Advisers Llc reported 6,336 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Ltd holds 34,500 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Inc Pa stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Court Place Advsrs Ltd holds 0.96% or 45,602 shares. Farmers Merchants owns 2,798 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Co has invested 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Savant Capital Lc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Moreover, Ledyard National Bank & Trust has 0.66% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 96,784 shares. Phocas Fincl stated it has 0.06% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).