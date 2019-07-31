Mckesson (MCK) Holder Alpha Windward Has Increased Its Position by $407,160 as Valuation Declined; Crown Holdings (CCK) Holder Edgepoint Investment Group Has Lifted Its Position by $51.89 Million

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 960,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.26M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $396.22M, up from 6.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $64.66. About 255,907 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 450.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 3,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,252 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $498,000, up from 772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $140.83. About 504,277 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include Expanded Supply Chain, Commercialization Services for Pharmaceutical, Medical Supply Manufacturers; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS IN DEAL VALUED AT $800 MLN; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director; 29/05/2018 – MCKESSON’S BIOLOGICS INC. IN DISTRIBUTION NETWORK FOR TAVALISSE; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Names Brad Lerman as an Independent Director; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $13.00 TO $13.80; 07/05/2018 – ROBBINS:ROBBINS SAID ADDED TO MCKESSON POSITION IN RECENT WEEKS; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $13.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2018 Adj EPS $12.50-Adj EPS $12.80; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Bd of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC) by 2.88 million shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $57.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.64M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.45M shares, and cut its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC).

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77 million and $149.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM) by 5,280 shares to 179 shares, valued at $19,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 2,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,888 shares, and cut its stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR).

