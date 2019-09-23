McKesson Corporation (MCK) and Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Comparing side by side

Both McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) and Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH) are each other’s competitor in the Drugs Wholesale industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McKesson Corporation 131 0.12 N/A -0.41 0.00 Cardinal Health Inc. 46 0.10 N/A 0.15 300.86

Demonstrates McKesson Corporation and Cardinal Health Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McKesson Corporation 0.00% 0.4% 0.1% Cardinal Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

McKesson Corporation has a 1.13 beta, while its volatility is 13.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cardinal Health Inc.’s beta is 1.28 which is 28.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of McKesson Corporation is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Cardinal Health Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Cardinal Health Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than McKesson Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

McKesson Corporation and Cardinal Health Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score McKesson Corporation 0 4 1 2.20 Cardinal Health Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

McKesson Corporation’s consensus price target is $149.8, while its potential upside is 4.89%. Cardinal Health Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $47.67 consensus price target and a 0.93% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, McKesson Corporation is looking more favorable than Cardinal Health Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.4% of McKesson Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 92.4% of Cardinal Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. McKesson Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.29%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Cardinal Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) McKesson Corporation -1.01% 3.51% 16.75% 11.19% 10.37% 25.78% Cardinal Health Inc. 2.19% -3.85% -3.93% -6.21% -8.83% 2.53%

For the past year McKesson Corporation was more bullish than Cardinal Health Inc.

Summary

McKesson Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Cardinal Health Inc.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, McKesson Distribution Solutions and McKesson Technology Solutions. The McKesson Distribution Solutions segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products; and provides practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices. This segment also provides specialty pharmaceutical solutions for pharmaceutical manufacturers; and medical-surgical supply distribution, logistics, and other services to healthcare providers. In addition, this segment operates retail pharmacy chains in Europe and Canada, as well as supports independent pharmacy networks in North America and Europe; and supplies integrated pharmacy management systems, automated dispensing systems, and related services to retail, outpatient, central fill, specialty, and mail order pharmacies. This segment serves retail national accounts, including national and regional chains, food/drug combinations, mail order pharmacies, and mass merchandisers; and institutional healthcare providers, such as hospitals, health systems, integrated delivery networks, and long-term care providers, as well as offers its services to pharmaceutical manufacturers. The McKesson Technology Solutions segment provides clinical, financial, and supply chain management solutions to healthcare organizations. McKesson Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Cardinal Health, Inc. operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company worldwide. The companyÂ’s Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare, and consumer products to retailers, hospitals, and other healthcare providers. It offers distribution, inventory management, data reporting, new product launch support, and chargeback administration services to pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmacy and medication therapy management, and patient outcomes services to hospitals, other healthcare providers, and payers; and consulting, patient support, and other services to pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers. This segment also operates nuclear pharmacies and manufacturing facilities that manufacture, prepare, and deliver radiopharmaceuticals, as well as operates direct-to-patient specialty pharmacies; offers logistics, marketing, and other services; and repackages generic pharmaceuticals and over-the-counter healthcare products. The companyÂ’s Medical segment manufactures and sources medical, surgical, and laboratory products, including cardiovascular and endovascular products; wound care products; surgical drapes, gowns, and apparel; exam and surgical gloves; fluid suction and collection systems; and incontinence, enteral feeding, urology, operating room supply, electrode and needle, and syringe and sharps disposal product lines. It also distributes medical, surgical, and laboratory products to hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and other healthcare providers, as well as to patients in the home; and assembles and sells sterile and non-sterile procedure kits. In addition, it offers supply chain services to healthcare providers; and post-acute care management, and transition services and software to hospitals, other healthcare providers, and payers. Cardinal Health, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.