Mckesson Corp. (MCK) Stock Price Rose While Martin & Company Raised by $901,602 Its Position; Cummins Com (CMI) Holder Boston Common Asset Management Cut Its Holding

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc Com (CMI) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 5,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 44,302 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99M, down from 50,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $143.9. About 378,467 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 14/05/2018 – CUMMINS & JAC MOTORS FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World

Martin & Company Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp. (MCK) by 28.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc bought 7,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 34,978 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10 million, up from 27,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $148.47. About 509,359 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 12/04/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of McKesson Scottsdale Campus; 16/04/2018 – McKesson CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 25/04/2018 – MCK TO BUY MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS, DEAL VALUED $800M; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON – RESTRUCTURING PLAN CONSISTS OF AFTER-TAX GAAP CHARGES THAT ARE ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN TO $210 MLN; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Bd of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW THROWS COLD WATER ON SPECULATION THAT AMAZON ENTERING INTO THE PHARMACY BUSINESS; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Adds Homology Medicines Inc., Cuts McKesson: 13F; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: Qui Tam Complaint Filed Against Company, Units in April; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $13.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Board Authorizes Buyback of Up to Added $4 Billion

Martin & Company Inc, which manages about $1.98B and $331.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zix Corp. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 83,683 shares to 259,462 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.01% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Pictet And Cie (Europe) reported 3,361 shares. Lpl Finance Limited reported 31,865 shares. Provise Management Group Limited Liability, Florida-based fund reported 16,439 shares. Anchor Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 0.27% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) or 109,450 shares. Everence Capital Management Incorporated holds 0.08% or 3,974 shares. Thompson Investment Mngmt invested 0.86% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Moreover, Keybank Association Oh has 0.05% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt reported 13,283 shares. 108 were reported by Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Tn. Optimum stated it has 2,490 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability accumulated 4,252 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Glenmede Na stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Financial Counselors Inc owns 3,152 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.08% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 New Healthcare Stocks That Wall Street Thinks You Should Buy – The Motley Fool” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McKesson Corporation 2020 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Good Times Are Here Again for McKesson – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Qiagen Slips Up but Is Far From Broken – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “McKesson Corp (MCK) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cummins’s Guidance Raises Red Flags for Caterpillar – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cummins: A Strong Dividend Engine For Your Dividend Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) ROE Of 29% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.