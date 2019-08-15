Mckesson Corp. (MCK) Shareholder Vulcan Value Partners Has Cut Holding by $31.95 Million as Stock Price Rose; Pnc Financial Services Group Lowered Its Holding in Kellogg Co (K) by $6.08 Million

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 48.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc sold 106,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 111,832 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42M, down from 218,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $61.55. About 1.45 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 24/04/2018 – LPL Financial and IHT Wealth Management Welcome Ric Kellogg; 22/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Calley welcomes Delton Kellogg High School Marching Band to state Capitol; 25/04/2018 – Pop-Tarts® Releases Two New Flavor Combinations In 2-in-1 Toaster Pastries; 23/04/2018 – White House: Vice President Mike Pence Announces Lieutenant General (Ret) Keith Kellogg as National Security Advisor; 07/03/2018 – Hailee Steinfeld And Kellogg’s® Ring In National Cereal Day With Epic Celebration; 23/04/2018 – Pence Names Keith Kellogg as Top National Security Adviser; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG SAYS IT WILL DISCONTINUE OPERATIONS IN VENEZUELA; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Pulls Out of Venezuela, Citing Its ‘Deterioration’; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE, AND UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR INCREASED WEST AFRICA INVESTMENTS; 24/04/2018 – PRETTYMUCH and Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Introduce Fans to First-Ever Cereal Record In New York City

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp. (MCK) by 6.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 273,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 4.22M shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $493.79M, down from 4.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $4.45 during the last trading session, reaching $141.86. About 1.48M shares traded or 2.96% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $13.00 TO $13.80; 24/04/2018 – POLARITYTE ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF MCKESSON’S WILLIE BOGAN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Plan Designed to Increase Efficiency, Accelerate Execution, Improve Long-Term Performance; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON: PROBE IN RESPONSE TO REQUEST FROM TEAMSTERS; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Comprehensive Review of Operations; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 26/04/2018 – McKesson Internal Review Clears Senior Management of Wrongdoing on Opioids; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Restructuring Plan Consists of After-Tax GAAP Charges That Are Estimated to Be Approximately $150 M to $210 M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker accumulated 276 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 8,573 shares. 124,944 are owned by Citigroup Inc. Nordea Ab reported 0.8% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). 9,217 are held by Landscape Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation. Brandywine Global Invest Management Ltd Liability accumulated 165,757 shares. Natixis, a France-based fund reported 110,824 shares. 3,045 were accumulated by Axa. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.08% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). 8,991 were reported by Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Co. Amp Cap Invsts Limited stated it has 180,314 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Provise Mgmt Grp Ltd Co holds 0.27% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) or 16,439 shares. Clarkston Capital Prtnrs reported 0.21% stake. Captrust Advsrs invested in 20,458 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Td Asset Mngmt holds 72,194 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $11.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sotheby’s (NYSE:BID) by 771,530 shares to 3.15M shares, valued at $119.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sabre Corp. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 247,578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 selling transactions for $67.89 million activity.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (FM) by 38,348 shares to 139,648 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 4,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.82 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSV).