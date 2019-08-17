Mckesson Corp. (MCK) Holder Vulcan Value Partners Cut Its Position as Market Value Rose; Edgemoor Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Stake in Lowes Cos (LOW) by $459,108

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 4,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 328,864 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.00M, down from 333,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $93.92. About 4.05 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF GEOFF LOWE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SEES FY EPS $5.40 TO $5.50; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 19/04/2018 – @karenfinerman is looking for another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LOW; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N SAYS CEO, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND PRESIDENT ROBERT A. NIBLOCK TO RETIRE; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY EPS $5.40-EPS $5.50; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square takes $1bn stake in Lowe’s; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Trade Tensions a Risk for Australian Growth

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp. (MCK) by 6.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 273,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 4.22 million shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $493.79M, down from 4.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.87B market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $145.29. About 1.14M shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 09/04/2018 – MCKESSON, AMERICAN PHARMACY COOPERATIVE IN JV FOR PHARMACIES; 22/05/2018 – McKesson Corp expected to post earnings of $3.56 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Rev $51.6B; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Board Authorizes Buyback of Up to Added $4 Billion; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 25/04/2018 – MCK SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ. EPS $13.00 TO $13.80, EST. $13.41; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE IN FISCAL 2019; 26/04/2018 – McKesson Internal Review Clears Senior Management of Wrongdoing on Opioids

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. 2,030 shares valued at $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19. Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of stock.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $759.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Sr Flg Rte Incm Fd (FCT) by 99,853 shares to 711,099 shares, valued at $8.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 1,927 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 11.62 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $11.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.88 million shares to 7.96M shares, valued at $429.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sabre Corp. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 247,578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS).

