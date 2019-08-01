Mckesson Com (MCK) Shareholder Seizert Capital Partners Has Lifted Its Stake; Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Upped Its Udr Reit (RECN) Holding by $487,440

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Udr Reit Inc (RECN) by 105.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 10,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.14% . The institutional investor held 21,128 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $960,000, up from 10,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Udr Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.13 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $17.79. About 16,530 shares traded. Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) has risen 12.46% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.46% the S&P500.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp Com (MCK) by 29.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 87,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 386,639 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.26M, up from 298,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.42B market cap company. The stock increased 5.89% or $8.19 during the last trading session, reaching $147.14. About 950,202 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Will Incur Restructuring and Other Charges in Fiscal 2019; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 22/05/2018 – McKesson Corp expected to post earnings of $3.56 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Initiative Comprises Multiple Growth Pillars, Includes Comprehensive Review of Operations, Cost Structure; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON DRUG DISTRIBUTION SUBSECTOR; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Adds Homology Medicines Inc., Cuts McKesson: 13F; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2019 Adj EPS $13-Adj EPS $13.80; 30/05/2018 – McKesson at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – INITIATIVE INCLUDES A COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW OF COMPANY’S OPERATIONS AND COST STRUCTURE

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 12,112 shares to 87,273 shares, valued at $3.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Provident Financial Services Inc (NYSE:FAF) by 12,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,638 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc Class A (NYSE:ZTS).

