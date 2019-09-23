McKeSon (MCK) Analysts See $3.57 EPS; Avnet (AVT) Has 0.81 Sentiment

Avnet Inc (AVT) investors sentiment increased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.21, from 0.6 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 113 active investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 140 decreased and sold their stakes in Avnet Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 95.49 million shares, down from 99.02 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Avnet Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 110 Increased: 70 New Position: 43.

Analysts expect McKeSon Corporation (NYSE:MCK) to report $3.57 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 0.83% from last quarter’s $3.6 EPS. MCK’s profit would be $660.12M giving it 10.28 P/E if the $3.57 EPS is correct. After having $3.31 EPS previously, McKeSon Corporation’s analysts see 7.85% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $146.82. About 2.93 million shares traded or 93.92% up from the average. McKeSon Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – STAT Plus: McKesson board exonerates execs from opioid crisis, but the Teamsters cry foul; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ. EPS $13.00 TO $13.80; 25/04/2018 – MCK: SEES RESTRUCTURING CHARGES AFTER-TAX GAAP $150M TO $210M; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Loss/Shr $5.58; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $13.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY Adj EPS $13.00-Adj EPS $13.80; 25/04/2018 – MCK SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ. EPS $13.00 TO $13.80, EST. $13.41; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2018 Adj EPS $12.50-Adj EPS $12.80

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 41 investors sold McKeSon Corporation shares while 263 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 154.39 million shares or 4.61% less from 161.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Violich Capital Management Inc stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in McKeSon Corporation (NYSE:MCK). New York State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.09% or 265,388 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in McKeSon Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Regal Investment reported 0.34% in McKeSon Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Com owns 2,808 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0.03% stake. Parkside Bank & Trust & Tru holds 0.01% or 193 shares. Cohen Incorporated holds 31,100 shares. The Alberta – Canada-based Alberta Inv Mgmt has invested 0.06% in McKeSon Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Capstone Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 224 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Boston Prns stated it has 4.50 million shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. 184 were reported by Gradient Investments Limited. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited holds 0.09% of its portfolio in McKeSon Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 15,685 shares. Moreover, Montecito Comml Bank & Tru has 0.15% invested in McKeSon Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 3,721 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg owns 598 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering McKesson (NYSE:MCK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. McKesson has $16400 highest and $13500 lowest target. $149.80’s average target is 2.03% above currents $146.82 stock price. McKesson had 7 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, July 22 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, July 22. Morgan Stanley maintained McKeSon Corporation (NYSE:MCK) on Tuesday, August 27 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $27.15 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, McKesson Distribution Solutions and McKesson Technology Solutions. It has a 47.73 P/E ratio. The McKesson Distribution Solutions segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products; and provides practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community oncology and other specialty practices.

The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.3. About 1.76M shares traded or 139.21% up from the average. Avnet, Inc. (AVT) has risen 5.31% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 19/03/2018 – Avnet Adds Programmable Logic Alternative to 96Boards Community with New Ultra96 Development Board; 16/05/2018 – Avnet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Loss $320M; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Loss/Shr $2.64; 17/04/2018 – Avnet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Avnet Short-Interest Ratio Rises 27% to 9 Days; 15/03/2018 Avnet Boosts IoT Starter Kit Portfolio with New 4G LTE-M Development Platform; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc Sees 4Q Adj EPS 91c-Adj EPS $1.01; 24/04/2018 – Avnet Journal Reveals Keys to Hardening the IoT-Connected Supply Chain; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Adj EPS $1.02

Analysts await Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, down 36.89% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AVT’s profit will be $67.36 million for 16.65 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Avnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.58% negative EPS growth.

Avnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.49 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. It has a 27.13 P/E ratio. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Cacti Asset Management Llc holds 3.64% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. for 287,755 shares. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc owns 202,021 shares or 2.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Euclidean Technologies Management Llc has 2.13% invested in the company for 50,111 shares. The Massachusetts-based Polaris Capital Management Llc has invested 1.94% in the stock. Pzena Investment Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 7.34 million shares.