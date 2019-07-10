McKay Securities PLC (LON:MCKS) Investors: Peel Hunt Maintains “Add” Rating; New York Community Bancorp Has 0.89 Sentiment

Today, Peel Hunt maintained their “Add” rating on McKay Securities PLC (LON:MCKS)‘s stock in a note revealed to investors and clients.

New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYCB) investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.22, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 124 investment managers started new or increased positions, while 139 sold and decreased their equity positions in New York Community Bancorp Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 285.75 million shares, down from 306.22 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding New York Community Bancorp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 26 Reduced: 113 Increased: 72 New Position: 52.

The stock increased 0.60% or GBX 1.42 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 237.92. About 450 shares traded. McKay Securities Plc (LON:MCKS) has 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

McKay Securities PLC is a commercial property investment firm with Real Estate Investment Trust status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The company has market cap of 224.27 million GBP. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of good quality office and industrial buildings within established and proven markets of central London and South East England. It has a 17.12 P/E ratio.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $437,789 activity.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding firm for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company has market cap of $4.77 billion. The firm offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts. It has a 13.09 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family loans; multi-family loans; commercial real estate loans; acquisition, development, and construction loans; specialty finance loans and leases; and other C&I loans consist primarily of home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as various consumer loans.

Analysts await New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 5.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.2 per share. NYCB’s profit will be $88.80 million for 13.43 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by New York Community Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc holds 4.56% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. for 206,292 shares. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd owns 6.54 million shares or 2.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Private Management Group Inc has 1.73% invested in the company for 3.00 million shares. The Kentucky-based Alphamark Advisors Llc has invested 1.5% in the stock. General American Investors Co Inc, a New York-based fund reported 1.00 million shares.

