McGrath RentCorp (MGRC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

As Rental & Leasing Services businesses, McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) and Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McGrath RentCorp 62 3.19 N/A 3.40 20.05 Triton International Limited 32 1.77 N/A 4.52 7.33

Demonstrates McGrath RentCorp and Triton International Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Triton International Limited appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than McGrath RentCorp. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. McGrath RentCorp is presently more expensive than Triton International Limited, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us McGrath RentCorp and Triton International Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McGrath RentCorp 0.00% 14.9% 6.9% Triton International Limited 0.00% 15.6% 3.3%

Volatility & Risk

McGrath RentCorp’s 0.77 beta indicates that its volatility is 23.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Triton International Limited is 122.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.22 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for McGrath RentCorp and Triton International Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score McGrath RentCorp 0 0 1 3.00 Triton International Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of McGrath RentCorp is $86, with potential upside of 24.44%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88% of McGrath RentCorp shares are held by institutional investors while 62.3% of Triton International Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of McGrath RentCorp’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.7% are Triton International Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) McGrath RentCorp 5.11% 10.32% 6.76% 37.07% 17.05% 32.3% Triton International Limited -3.47% -0.48% 3.18% -9.05% -0.81% 6.47%

For the past year McGrath RentCorp’s stock price has bigger growth than Triton International Limited.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors McGrath RentCorp beats Triton International Limited.

McGrath RentCorp, a business to business rental company, rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment rents and sells modular buildings designed for use as classrooms, temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, sales offices, construction field offices, restroom buildings, health care clinics, child care facilities, office space, and various other purposes; and portable storage containers. The TRS-RenTelco segment rents and sells general purpose electronic test equipment, such as oscilloscopes, amplifiers, analyzers, signal source, and power source test equipment primarily to aerospace, defense, electronics, industrial, research, and semiconductor industries. This segment also provides communications test equipment comprising network and transmission test equipment for various fiber, copper, and wireless networks to the manufacturers of communications equipment and products, electrical and communications installation contractors, field technicians, and service providers. The Adler Tanks segment rents fixed axle steel tanks for storing groundwater, wastewater, volatile organic liquids, sewage, slurry and bio sludge, oil and water mixtures, and chemicals; vacuum containers for sludge and solid materials; dewatering boxes for use in the separation of water contained in sludge and slurry; and roll-off and trash boxes for temporary storage and transportation of solid waste. The Enviroplex segment manufactures and sells modular and portable classrooms directly to public school districts and other educational institutions in California. McGrath RentCorp was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry freight containers, refrigerated containers, special containers, tank containers, and chassis, as well as manages containers owned by third parties. As of December 31, 2016, its total fleet consisted of 3,098,198 containers and chassis representing 5,085,344 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company also purchases containers from shipping line customers and other sellers, and resells these containers to container retailers and users for storage and one-way shipments. It operates in Asia, Europe, North America/South America, Bermuda, and internationally. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.