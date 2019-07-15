McGrath RentCorp (MGRC)’s Financial Results Comparing With General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) and General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN). The two are both Rental & Leasing Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McGrath RentCorp 57 3.06 N/A 3.40 17.75 General Finance Corporation 9 0.61 N/A -0.69 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates McGrath RentCorp and General Finance Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) and General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McGrath RentCorp 0.00% 14.9% 6.9% General Finance Corporation 0.00% -9.2% -1.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.68 beta indicates that McGrath RentCorp is 32.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. General Finance Corporation’s 41.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.41 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for McGrath RentCorp and General Finance Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score McGrath RentCorp 0 0 1 3.00 General Finance Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of McGrath RentCorp is $76, with potential upside of 16.64%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

McGrath RentCorp and General Finance Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.8% and 24.6%. About 0.9% of McGrath RentCorp’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.7% of General Finance Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) McGrath RentCorp -2.8% 3.61% 19.41% 12.92% -4.56% 17.13% General Finance Corporation -6.45% -3.59% -11.23% -41.47% -16.51% -12.46%

For the past year McGrath RentCorp has 17.13% stronger performance while General Finance Corporation has -12.46% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors McGrath RentCorp beats General Finance Corporation.

McGrath RentCorp, a business to business rental company, rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment rents and sells modular buildings designed for use as classrooms, temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, sales offices, construction field offices, restroom buildings, health care clinics, child care facilities, office space, and various other purposes; and portable storage containers. The TRS-RenTelco segment rents and sells general purpose electronic test equipment, such as oscilloscopes, amplifiers, analyzers, signal source, and power source test equipment primarily to aerospace, defense, electronics, industrial, research, and semiconductor industries. This segment also provides communications test equipment comprising network and transmission test equipment for various fiber, copper, and wireless networks to the manufacturers of communications equipment and products, electrical and communications installation contractors, field technicians, and service providers. The Adler Tanks segment rents fixed axle steel tanks for storing groundwater, wastewater, volatile organic liquids, sewage, slurry and bio sludge, oil and water mixtures, and chemicals; vacuum containers for sludge and solid materials; dewatering boxes for use in the separation of water contained in sludge and slurry; and roll-off and trash boxes for temporary storage and transportation of solid waste. The Enviroplex segment manufactures and sells modular and portable classrooms directly to public school districts and other educational institutions in California. McGrath RentCorp was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.