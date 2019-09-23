Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) Valuation Rose While Walthausen & Company Has Upped by $748,960 Its Position; Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii Has Trimmed Its Stake in Cintas (CTAS) by $568,800

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 12,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.76% . The institutional investor held 308,922 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.20 million, up from 296,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Mcgrath Rentcorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $69.04. About 30,510 shares traded. McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) has risen 17.05% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MGRC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ McGrath RentCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGRC); 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q REV. $105.1M; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENTCORP BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH SEES 2018 OPER PROFIT UP 11%-15%, SAW UP 8%-12%; 02/04/2018 – McGrath RentCorp Sets First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Date and Time; 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 47C (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q Rev $105.1M; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 08/03/2018 McGrath Rent Access Event Scheduled By Noble Capital Markets

Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 35,594 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.45 million, down from 37,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $253.67. About 208,886 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Corporation Selected as Inaugural Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS); 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 13/03/2018 Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday lmpact™ Program

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $756.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abm Industries Inc (NYSE:ABM) by 122,420 shares to 261,563 shares, valued at $10.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 80,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 398,200 shares, and cut its stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 19 investors sold MGRC shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 24.51 million shares or 22.52% more from 20.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has 3,514 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 54,104 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Street Corporation stated it has 0% in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Huntington Bankshares reported 1 shares. Massachusetts-based Monarch Prtn Asset Lc has invested 1.65% in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). 194,775 were accumulated by Proshare Advsr Limited Company. Hcsf Management Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 292,409 shares. Amer Interest Grp holds 0% or 15,395 shares. Sg Cap Management Limited Com stated it has 3.08% in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Ameritas Inv Prns Incorporated reported 2,018 shares stake. 15,675 are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Llc stated it has 478,014 shares. Moreover, First Republic Invest Mngmt has 0% invested in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 113,638 shares. Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd Co invested in 10,627 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold CTAS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 67.47 million shares or 0.91% less from 68.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lmr Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.09% or 10,208 shares. Callahan Advsrs Lc reported 12,962 shares stake. Cambridge invested in 1,597 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wendell David Assocs Inc holds 0.04% or 1,000 shares. Adage Cap Gp Lc has invested 0.06% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). First Eagle Inv Mgmt stated it has 874,865 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.04% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Texas Yale Capital owns 89,625 shares for 1.59% of their portfolio. Johnson Counsel has invested 0.07% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). The North Carolina-based Horizon Invs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Contravisory Inv Management stated it has 3.75% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.19% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). 9,767 were accumulated by Williams Jones Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.02% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). The New York-based Alkeon Cap Llc has invested 0.26% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $224.33M for 29.63 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.

Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii, which manages about $152.21M and $229.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 3,568 shares to 32,635 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc (NYSE:TR) by 12,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,279 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).