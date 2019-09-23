McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) to pay $0.38 on Oct 31, 2019; Chartist Increased Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) Position By $21.13 Billion

Chartist Inc increased Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) stake by 68.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chartist Inc acquired 72,121 shares as Spdr S&P 500 (SHW)’s stock rose 14.65%. The Chartist Inc holds 177,268 shares with $51.94 billion value, up from 105,147 last quarter. Spdr S&P 500 now has $50.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $550.54. About 810,783 shares traded or 63.54% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) is expected to pay $0.38 on Oct 31, 2019. (NASDAQ:MGRC) shareholders before Oct 16, 2019 will receive the $0.38 dividend. McGrath RentCorp’s current price of $69.11 translates into 0.54% yield. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend has Oct 17, 2019 as record date. Sep 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $69.11. About 157,822 shares traded or 66.11% up from the average. McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) has risen 17.05% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MGRC News: 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH SEES 2018 OPER PROFIT UP 11%-15%, SAW UP 8%-12%; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q REV. $105.1M; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 47C (2 EST.); 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 19/04/2018 – DJ McGrath RentCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGRC); 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 08/03/2018 McGrath Rent Access Event Scheduled By Noble Capital Markets; 02/04/2018 – McGrath RentCorp Sets First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Date and Time; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENTCORP BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q EPS 59c

McGrath RentCorp, a business to business rental company, rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.68 billion. It operates through four divisions: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. It has a 19.52 P/E ratio. The Mobile Modular segment rents and sells modular buildings designed for use as classrooms, temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, sales offices, construction field offices, restroom buildings, health care clinics, child care facilities, office space, and various other purposes; and portable storage containers.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 19 investors sold McGrath RentCorp shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 24.51 million shares or 22.52% more from 20.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Savings Bank Of America De reported 142,418 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Liability Com accumulated 10,627 shares. American Century reported 40,379 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc reported 79,000 shares. American Intll Gp Incorporated reported 0% in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Northern has invested 0.01% in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Sg Management Limited Com reported 3.08% in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Credit Suisse Ag has 15,048 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) for 3,514 shares. Oberweis Asset Inc invested in 18,500 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 270,156 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda invested in 0.36% or 16,398 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.07% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Investment Mgmt Inc accumulated 0% or 3,700 shares. Walthausen Com Limited Com has 308,922 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stevens Management Limited Partnership accumulated 12,785 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has 0.07% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Dnb Asset As has 0% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Co invested 0.41% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). King Luther Mngmt invested in 0.2% or 61,300 shares. The Missouri-based Parkside Bancorporation has invested 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) has 0.35% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 1,675 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 479 shares. Clean Yield Group Inc reported 12 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt reported 13,802 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested in 18 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 24 shares. First holds 0.02% or 537 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 948 shares. Us State Bank De has invested 0.08% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity. $216,035 worth of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) was bought by FETTIG JEFF M.

Chartist Inc decreased Spdr S&P Bank (KBE) stake by 858 shares to 14,656 valued at $635.48 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Spdr S&P Mid (MDYG) stake by 3,489 shares and now owns 72,163 shares. Paypal Holdings In was reduced too.

Among 12 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Sherwin-Williams has $55000 highest and $46000 lowest target. $510.58’s average target is -7.26% below currents $550.54 stock price. Sherwin-Williams had 21 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15. Wells Fargo maintained The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $51000 target. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $52700 target in Friday, April 26 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 24. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 4 by BMO Capital Markets. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, July 24.