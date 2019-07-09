McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) to pay $0.38 on Jul 31, 2019; Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Has Trimmed Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stake

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) is expected to pay $0.38 on Jul 31, 2019. (NASDAQ:MGRC) shareholders before Jul 16, 2019 will receive the $0.38 dividend. McGrath RentCorp’s current price of $63.01 translates into 0.60% yield. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend has Jul 17, 2019 as record date. Jun 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $63.01. About 37,095 shares traded. McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) has declined 4.56% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MGRC News: 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENTCORP BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – DJ McGrath RentCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGRC); 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q EPS 59c; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 47C (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH SEES 2018 OPER PROFIT UP 11%-15%, SAW UP 8%-12%; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q REV. $105.1M; 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q Rev $105.1M; 02/04/2018 – McGrath RentCorp Sets First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Date and Time

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc decreased Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) stake by 3.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc sold 1,440 shares as Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)’s stock rose 0.66%. The Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc holds 39,900 shares with $8.36M value, down from 41,340 last quarter. Zebra Technologies Corp now has $11.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.04% or $6.6 during the last trading session, reaching $210.44. About 445,853 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 20.52% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 06/03/2018 – Zebra Technologies Introduces New Line of Intelligent Healthcare Desktop Printers Designed to Enhance Patient Care; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Net $109M; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 20% FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zebra Technologies Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZBRA); 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 23/05/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP ZBRA.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6 TO 9 PCT; 24/05/2018 – Zebra Tech Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 05/03/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest Al Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold McGrath RentCorp shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 20.00 million shares or 0.83% more from 19.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin holds 1.58 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Stewart And Patten Limited owns 11,200 shares. Rk Cap Mgmt Limited Liability invested 5.05% of its portfolio in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Redwood Limited Liability Company reported 154,974 shares. Advisory Rech stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Voloridge Invest Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 3,937 shares. Wellington Gp Limited Liability Partnership owns 534,874 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. California-based Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.28% in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Korea-based Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited has invested 0% in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Voya Management Ltd has invested 0% in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Bessemer Gp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 61,467 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 0.01% or 3,740 shares. Victory Capital Management holds 0% or 18,265 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0% or 139,826 shares in its portfolio. Bogle Invest Mgmt Ltd Partnership De, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 44,731 shares.

McGrath RentCorp, a business to business rental company, rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.54 billion. It operates through four divisions: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. It has a 18.54 P/E ratio. The Mobile Modular segment rents and sells modular buildings designed for use as classrooms, temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, sales offices, construction field offices, restroom buildings, health care clinics, child care facilities, office space, and various other purposes; and portable storage containers.

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $2.70 EPS, up 20.54% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $145.74 million for 19.49 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.74 actual EPS reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.46% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Zebra Tech (NASDAQ:ZBRA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zebra Tech has $225 highest and $225 lowest target. $225’s average target is 6.92% above currents $210.44 stock price. Zebra Tech had 5 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by J.P. Morgan.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbt Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,745 shares stake. Qs Investors Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 61 shares. Optimum Advisors has invested 0.02% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Piedmont Advsr owns 5,268 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 1.27M shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Corporation owns 17,178 shares. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.65% or 82,767 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Incorporated invested in 1,913 shares. Tudor Et Al stated it has 5,766 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Parkside National Bank & reported 143 shares. Colony Group Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 1,257 shares. Meritage Port Mgmt, a Kansas-based fund reported 115,761 shares. Moreover, Valmark Advisers Incorporated has 0% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 1,000 shares. Etrade Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 3,332 shares. Fdx Advisors has 6,506 shares.

