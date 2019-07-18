Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) Shareholder Sg Capital Management Has Boosted Holding; Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Stock Rose While Moon Capital Management Lowered Its Position

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 1,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,475 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 billion, down from 83,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.96B market cap company. It closed at $25.5 lastly. It is down 16.24% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 05/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO FRIES ENDS REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 25/04/2018 – LBTYA, FOX: IMG and Leeds United owner’s agency raided in EU sport cartel inquiry; 08/05/2018 – James Fontanella-Khan: Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal – exclusive with @NicFildes and @ArashMassoudi; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone-Liberty deal would create cable monopoly – Telefonica Deutschland; 11/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – IF DEAL WITH VODAFONE TERMINATES BECAUSE CONDITION TO GET ANTITRUST APPROVAL IS NOT MET, CO TO BE PAID COMPENSATORY PAYMENT OF EUR 250 MLN; 09/05/2018 – DEUTCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD DISTORT COMPETITION; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR 18.4 BLN EURO; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Announcing Deal to Buy Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 billion; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Borrows $11.5 Billion for Liberty Global Acquisition

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) by 45.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 71,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 230,366 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.03M, up from 158,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mcgrath Rentcorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $65.18. About 59,022 shares traded. McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) has declined 4.56% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MGRC News: 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q Rev $105.1M; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH SEES 2018 OPER PROFIT UP 11%-15%, SAW UP 8%-12%; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 08/03/2018 McGrath Rent Access Event Scheduled By Noble Capital Markets; 02/04/2018 – McGrath RentCorp Sets First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Date and Time; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q REV. $105.1M; 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENTCORP BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q EPS 59c; 19/04/2018 – DJ McGrath RentCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGRC)

More notable recent McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Beats on Q1 Earnings, Raises ’19 View – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “5 Undervalued Stocks That Are Growing Earnings – GuruFocus.com” published on September 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “McGrath RentCorp 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on October 31, 2018. More interesting news about McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “McGrath RentCorp Announces Leadership Change Nasdaq:MGRC – GlobeNewswire” published on February 17, 2017 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold MGRC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 20.00 million shares or 0.83% more from 19.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monarch Prns Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 151,095 shares. 309,699 are held by Rk Capital Mgmt Ltd. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Osterweis Capital Mgmt holds 3,939 shares. Capital Mngmt Associate reported 0.71% of its portfolio in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Mondrian Prtn Limited holds 28,324 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur New York invested in 5,811 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0% in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Zacks Inv Management stated it has 51,849 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Burney owns 106,827 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 5,793 shares. Bogle Inv Management Lp De reported 0.19% in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0% in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) or 2,400 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda owns 16,398 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio.

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36M and $87.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 30 shares to 21,943 shares, valued at $4.17 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 5,368 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,723 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).