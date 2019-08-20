Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) Shareholder Rk Capital Management Has Boosted Stake; Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stock Rose While Glacier Peak Capital Has Cut Its Position

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) by 17.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 45,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.76% . The hedge fund held 309,699 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.52M, up from 264,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mcgrath Rentcorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $66.53. About 32,665 shares traded. McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) has risen 17.05% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MGRC News: 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 47C (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENTCORP BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – DJ McGrath RentCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGRC); 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q EPS 59c; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH SEES 2018 OPER PROFIT UP 11%-15%, SAW UP 8%-12%; 02/04/2018 – McGrath RentCorp Sets First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Date and Time; 08/03/2018 McGrath Rent Access Event Scheduled By Noble Capital Markets; 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q Rev $105.1M

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) by 46.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 29,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 34,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, down from 63,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $48.85. About 4.00M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – BOARD AUTHORIZED DEBT PAYDOWN OF AS MUCH AS $1.8 BLN DURING 2018; 21/03/2018 – Mega-hit ‘Fortnite’ game has wiped out $6 billion in market value from industry leader Activision Blizzard; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Adj EPS $2.46; 20/03/2018 – S&P Raises Ratings on Activision, Including Corporate Credit Rating, to ‘BBB+’ From ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.7B; 20/04/2018 – Call of Duty® World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Makes Seattle Debut April 20-22; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION WILL ADD NEW PLAYER MODES TO GAMES IN FORTNITE WAKE; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MGRC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 20.00 million shares or 0.83% more from 19.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Company The has 0% invested in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Hillsdale Invest Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Capital Mgmt Ny has 0.71% invested in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) for 8,000 shares. Mackenzie Fincl reported 0.01% stake. State Street reported 0% stake. Victory Capital Management holds 0% or 18,265 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Company reported 94,000 shares. Rk Llc reported 309,699 shares or 5.05% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth accumulated 11 shares. Kennedy Capital holds 63,757 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust accumulated 3,740 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 151,095 are owned by Monarch Ptnrs Asset Mngmt. Strs Ohio stated it has 16,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Osterweis Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 3,939 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa reported 400 shares.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26 million and $347.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Del Taco Restaurants Inc by 230,000 shares to 444,587 shares, valued at $4.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mantech Intl Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 165,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,000 shares, and cut its stake in Firstservice Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Grp stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 480,700 shares. Kings Point Cap Management owns 39,905 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Limited Liability Company stated it has 87,329 shares. Regent Invest Ltd accumulated 8,608 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Nuwave Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Bessemer Inc accumulated 2.93M shares. Moreover, Brookmont Mngmt has 0.21% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 7,382 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Tru Fund, a Kentucky-based fund reported 15,186 shares. American Century Incorporated holds 1.14 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt accumulated 99,750 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 75,337 shares. Webster Retail Bank N A holds 119 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp reported 54,209 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.