Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) Shareholder Advisory Research Has Lowered Its Position as Market Value Rose; Garmin LTD (GRMN) Shares Declined While South Texas Money Management LTD Has Cut Its Stake

Advisory Research Inc decreased its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) by 50.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc sold 15,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.76% . The hedge fund held 15,495 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $877,000, down from 31,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Mcgrath Rentcorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $64.52. About 61,755 shares traded. McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) has risen 17.05% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MGRC News: 02/04/2018 – McGrath RentCorp Sets First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Date and Time; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH SEES 2018 OPER PROFIT UP 11%-15%, SAW UP 8%-12%; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q REV. $105.1M; 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q Rev $105.1M; 08/03/2018 McGrath Rent Access Event Scheduled By Noble Capital Markets; 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q EPS 59c; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENTCORP BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK; 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 19/04/2018 – DJ McGrath RentCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGRC)

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 81.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 202,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 47,243 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08M, down from 249,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $83.46. About 872,358 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q Rev $711M; 01/05/2018 – Garmin® Health Collaborates with the University of Kansas Medical Center on Innovative Digital Health Research; 08/03/2018 – GARMIN – ANNOUNCED TACTIX CHARLIE, A GPS WEARABLE THAT COMBINES TACTICAL FUNCTIONALITY WITH NAVIGATION AND FITNESS TRAINING; 23/05/2018 – Garmin® introduces the G3000H integrated flight deck to the Part 27 VFR/IFR turbine helicopter market; 11/04/2018 – The zūmo® 396 motorcycle navigator from Garmin® brings live features to stay connected on every ride; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.05; 18/04/2018 – The Varia™ RTL510 rearview radar from Garmin® helps cyclists stand out, day or night and on any ride; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q REV. $711M, EST. $669.0M; 26/04/2018 – Garmin® unveils the Approach® Z80, an innovative golf laser range finder with integrated GPS and preloaded course map overlays; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Backs FY18 Rev $3.2B

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 37,659 shares to 295,516 shares, valued at $27.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Ind (IWD) by 4,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,902 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co New (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 2,619 shares in its portfolio. 2,306 were reported by Advisory Serv Ntwk Limited Liability Company. Mirae Asset Global Invests Co Limited reported 0.06% stake. Hillsdale Mngmt reported 90 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Valicenti Advisory has invested 1.58% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Colony Grp Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) or 4,406 shares. Moreover, Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 20,703 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) or 311,781 shares. 79 are owned by First Personal Fincl. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% or 5,415 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has 0.08% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Nordea Investment Mgmt accumulated 8,663 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 71,584 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 13,158 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 17,889 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Analysts await Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 6.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $1 per share. GRMN’s profit will be $175.51 million for 22.20 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Garmin Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.97% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MGRC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 20.00 million shares or 0.83% more from 19.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fin Group Inc Inc Inc holds 0% or 15,320 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications has 0% invested in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 5,793 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited (Trc) has 399 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 94,000 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Com invested in 10,429 shares or 0% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 13,545 shares. Sg Capital Lc owns 2.38% invested in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) for 230,366 shares. California Employees Retirement System stated it has 39,643 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei Investments owns 5,173 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 36,917 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 10,061 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Asset Mgmt One has invested 0% in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 1.26M shares.

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47 billion and $5.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intermediate (VCIT) by 4,466 shares to 19,958 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 21,108 shares in the quarter, for a total of 287,088 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 0.99% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MGRC’s profit will be $24.22 million for 15.81 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by McGrath RentCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.11% EPS growth.

