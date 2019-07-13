McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Reaches $65.14 52-Week High; Snyder Capital Management LP Has Lifted By $356,868 Its Servicemaster Global Holdings (SERV) Stake

Snyder Capital Management LP increased Servicemaster Global Holdings (SERV) stake by 3.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Snyder Capital Management LP acquired 7,758 shares as Servicemaster Global Holdings (SERV)’s stock rose 35.71%. The Snyder Capital Management LP holds 202,328 shares with $9.45M value, up from 194,570 last quarter. Servicemaster Global Holdings now has $7.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $53.07. About 746,022 shares traded or 5.39% up from the average. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 40.90% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – TIM HAYNES, PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE SERVICEMASTER; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q REV. $675M, EST. $664.2M; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $141; 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Global: Spin-off Continues to Be on Track to Be Completed in 3Q; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER SEES FY REV. $3.09B TO $3.12B, EST. $3.06B; 30/03/2018 – Terminix Closes Its Transaction with Copesan Services, Inc; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Bd of Directors

The stock of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) hit a new 52-week high and has $67.75 target or 4.00% above today’s $65.14 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.59 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 13 by Barchart.com. If the $67.75 price target is reached, the company will be worth $63.68 million more. The stock increased 1.88% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $65.14. About 83,790 shares traded. McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) has declined 4.56% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MGRC News: 02/04/2018 – McGrath RentCorp Sets First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Date and Time; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH SEES 2018 OPER PROFIT UP 11%-15%, SAW UP 8%-12%; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENTCORP BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – DJ McGrath RentCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGRC); 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q Rev $105.1M; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 47C (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q EPS 59c; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q REV. $105.1M; 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 08/03/2018 McGrath Rent Access Event Scheduled By Noble Capital Markets

Among 7 analysts covering ServiceMaster Global Holdings (NYSE:SERV), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. ServiceMaster Global Holdings had 13 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Buckingham Research. Oppenheimer maintained ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $47 target. Nomura maintained ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $52 target. Bank of America maintained ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Bank of America has “Sell” rating and $39 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by RBC Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $50 target. Morgan Stanley maintained ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $39 target.

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased O’reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) stake by 842 shares to 5,910 valued at $2.30M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Rbc Bearings Inc. (NASDAQ:ROLL) stake by 6,281 shares and now owns 415,155 shares. Rli Corp. (NYSE:RLI) was reduced too.

McGrath RentCorp, a business to business rental company, rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.59 billion. It operates through four divisions: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. It has a 19.16 P/E ratio. The Mobile Modular segment rents and sells modular buildings designed for use as classrooms, temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, sales offices, construction field offices, restroom buildings, health care clinics, child care facilities, office space, and various other purposes; and portable storage containers.

Analysts await McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 12.31% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MGRC’s profit will be $17.84 million for 22.31 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by McGrath RentCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.