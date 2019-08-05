Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) Holding Held by Sg Capital Management Llc; Philadelphia Trust Company Holds Stake in Intel (INTC)

Philadelphia Trust Company increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 153.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company bought 270,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 445,715 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.94M, up from 175,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $48.68. About 27.88 million shares traded or 18.85% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 22/05/2018 – Bug-Hunters See More Intel Chip Flaws Ahead; 30/03/2018 – INTEL FILES PATENT FOR ENERGY-EFFICIENT BITCOIN MINING: CRN; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel sources tell Bloomberg;; 05/03/2018 Sen. Rich Burr: ADVISORY: Senate Intel Committee to Hold Security Clearance Reform Hearing This Week; 18/04/2018 – IBD: Facebook To Design Own Chips, Cut Back On Intel, Qualcomm Reliance; 09/05/2018 – THREE COMPANIES WIN $550.8 MLN BLANKET PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY MCAFEE SOFTWARE TO U.S. DEFENSE DEPARTMENT -PENTAGON; 08/05/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: U.S. to reveal winners of #drone program that has attracted top companies $AMZN $INTC $QCOM -…; 30/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Core i7-8086K could be a 5-GHz toast to Intel’s 50th year; 22/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Is in Place (Correct)

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) by 45.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 71,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.76% . The hedge fund held 230,366 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.03 million, up from 158,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mcgrath Rentcorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $67.96. About 82,139 shares traded. McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) has risen 17.05% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MGRC News: 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q EPS 59c; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENTCORP BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q REV. $105.1M; 02/04/2018 – McGrath RentCorp Sets First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Date and Time; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 47C (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q Rev $105.1M; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH SEES 2018 OPER PROFIT UP 11%-15%, SAW UP 8%-12%; 19/04/2018 – DJ McGrath RentCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGRC)

