Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) Holder Sg Capital Management Increased Its Position; As Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Market Value Rose, Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Lifted by $8.23 Million Its Stake

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) by 13.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 47,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 402,529 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.44 million, up from 355,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.28B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $126.99. About 809,073 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Adj EPS $4.44; 09/05/2018 – Uss Investment Management Exits Position in Alliance Data; 03/04/2018 – Andy Frawley Appointed to cogint Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Data Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADS); 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 14/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-growing Home Goods Online Retailer Appliances Connection; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For March 2018; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $22.50-Adj EPS $23

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) by 45.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 71,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.76% . The hedge fund held 230,366 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.03M, up from 158,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mcgrath Rentcorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $65.39. About 76,439 shares traded. McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) has risen 17.05% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MGRC News: 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q Rev $105.1M; 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q EPS 59c; 02/04/2018 – McGrath RentCorp Sets First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Date and Time; 08/03/2018 McGrath Rent Access Event Scheduled By Noble Capital Markets; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q REV. $105.1M; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENTCORP BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH SEES 2018 OPER PROFIT UP 11%-15%, SAW UP 8%-12%; 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 47C (2 EST.)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Intll Financial Bank (Uk) Limited accumulated 10,895 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 151 shares. Ftb has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). The New York-based Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Grp Ltd Co stated it has 1,980 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Financial Corporation reported 49,334 shares. Invesco stated it has 0.04% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). The California-based Lpl Financial Lc has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Synovus Corp reported 116 shares. Denali Advsr Ltd reported 6,100 shares stake. Fin Engines Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1,420 shares. Natixis holds 55,067 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd holds 6,502 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma accumulated 0% or 180 shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 38 shares.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84 billion and $8.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tcf Financial Corporation (NYSE:TCB) by 80,778 shares to 646,186 shares, valued at $13.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 36,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 271,628 shares, and cut its stake in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF).

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alliance Data to buy back 9.9% of its shares under tender offer – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Excited About Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s (NYSE:ADS) 43% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Fundamentals Make Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Walmart: Untapped Opportunity In Digital Advertising – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

More notable recent McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “McGrath RentCorp to Present at the DA Davidson 18th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference – StreetInsider.com” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McGrath RentCorp 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 16, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “McGrath RentCorp: One For The Buy List – Seeking Alpha” published on October 31, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did McGrath RentCorp’s (NASDAQ:MGRC) Share Price Deserve to Gain 96%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.