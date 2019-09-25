Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) Holder Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $2.13 Million as Stock Value Rose; Glu Mobile (GLUU) Shareholder Friess Associates Has Upped Stake by $457,905 as Shares Declined

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 34,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.76% . The institutional investor held 185,450 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.53M, up from 151,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mcgrath Rentcorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $69.32. About 91,997 shares traded. McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) has risen 17.05% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MGRC News: 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q Rev $105.1M; 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q EPS 59c; 08/03/2018 McGrath Rent Access Event Scheduled By Noble Capital Markets; 19/04/2018 – DJ McGrath RentCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGRC); 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 02/04/2018 – McGrath RentCorp Sets First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Date and Time; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 47C (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENTCORP BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q REV. $105.1M

Friess Associates Llc increased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) by 10.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc bought 65,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.86% . The institutional investor held 699,788 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.02 million, up from 634,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Glu Mobile Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $732.34 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.80% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $5.02. About 2.30M shares traded. Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has risen 43.46% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GLUU News: 28/03/2018 – Glu Launches MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2018; 17/04/2018 – Glu Mobile Rises for 7 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE SEES 2Q BOOKINGS $90M TO $92M; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q REV. $81.4M, EST. $72.9M; 15/05/2018 – Nokomis Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Glu Mobile; 23/03/2018 – Glu Mobile Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. EPS 2C; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile: Raises 2018 Bookings Guidance to$360M-$370M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Glu Mobile Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLUU)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 19 investors sold MGRC shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 24.51 million shares or 22.52% more from 20.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantbot LP owns 1,000 shares. Swiss Natl Bank reported 0% in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). American Group stated it has 0% of its portfolio in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Fund Mgmt Sa stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Da Davidson And holds 0.01% or 9,000 shares in its portfolio. Zacks Inv Mngmt holds 0.05% or 36,331 shares. Renaissance Limited Com reported 9,527 shares stake. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 71,622 shares. Huntington Bancorporation has 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Lc owns 525 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Teton holds 0.25% in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) or 41,100 shares. Massachusetts-based Monarch Asset Management Limited Company has invested 1.65% in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Qs Investors has 7,959 shares. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Amalgamated Bank has 4,097 shares.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $696.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 39,125 shares to 90,472 shares, valued at $5.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in City Office Reit Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 55,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,684 shares, and cut its stake in Brinks Co (NYSE:BCO).

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34B and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mobile Mini Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) by 187,437 shares to 153,091 shares, valued at $4.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 240,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 661,834 shares, and cut its stake in Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.64, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 22 investors sold GLUU shares while 38 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 91.12 million shares or 17.97% more from 77.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Summit Wealth Advsr Limited holds 24,768 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 376,319 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Columbus Circle has invested 0.14% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 0.01% invested in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Paloma Prns Management holds 0.01% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) or 64,470 shares. Century has invested 0.01% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Raymond James Financial Advsrs Incorporated reported 0% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0% of its portfolio in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Strs Ohio reported 0% stake. Mirae Asset Investments Ltd reported 0% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 46,000 shares. Moreover, Alyeska Invest Gp Limited Partnership has 0.3% invested in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Advsrs Ok, Oklahoma-based fund reported 12,000 shares.