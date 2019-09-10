McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) and AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Comparing side by side

As Rental & Leasing Services businesses, McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) and AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McGrath RentCorp 61 2.98 N/A 3.40 20.05 AeroCentury Corp. 9 0.32 N/A -6.55 0.00

Demonstrates McGrath RentCorp and AeroCentury Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides McGrath RentCorp and AeroCentury Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McGrath RentCorp 0.00% 14.9% 6.9% AeroCentury Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

McGrath RentCorp has a 0.77 beta, while its volatility is 23.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. AeroCentury Corp.’s -0.08 beta is the reason why it is 108.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered McGrath RentCorp and AeroCentury Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score McGrath RentCorp 0 0 1 3.00 AeroCentury Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

McGrath RentCorp has an average price target of $83, and a 27.63% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both McGrath RentCorp and AeroCentury Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 88% and 15.6% respectively. About 0.8% of McGrath RentCorp’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 21.16% are AeroCentury Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) McGrath RentCorp 5.11% 10.32% 6.76% 37.07% 17.05% 32.3% AeroCentury Corp. -1.18% 9.14% -31.15% -32.77% -48.88% -16.41%

For the past year McGrath RentCorp has 32.3% stronger performance while AeroCentury Corp. has -16.41% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors McGrath RentCorp beats AeroCentury Corp.

McGrath RentCorp, a business to business rental company, rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment rents and sells modular buildings designed for use as classrooms, temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, sales offices, construction field offices, restroom buildings, health care clinics, child care facilities, office space, and various other purposes; and portable storage containers. The TRS-RenTelco segment rents and sells general purpose electronic test equipment, such as oscilloscopes, amplifiers, analyzers, signal source, and power source test equipment primarily to aerospace, defense, electronics, industrial, research, and semiconductor industries. This segment also provides communications test equipment comprising network and transmission test equipment for various fiber, copper, and wireless networks to the manufacturers of communications equipment and products, electrical and communications installation contractors, field technicians, and service providers. The Adler Tanks segment rents fixed axle steel tanks for storing groundwater, wastewater, volatile organic liquids, sewage, slurry and bio sludge, oil and water mixtures, and chemicals; vacuum containers for sludge and solid materials; dewatering boxes for use in the separation of water contained in sludge and slurry; and roll-off and trash boxes for temporary storage and transportation of solid waste. The Enviroplex segment manufactures and sells modular and portable classrooms directly to public school districts and other educational institutions in California. McGrath RentCorp was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

AeroCentury Corp. acquires aircraft and aircraft engines for lease to regional airlines in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.