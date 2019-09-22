Mcgrath Rentcorp Com (MGRC) Holder Bogle Investment Management LP Has Cut Its Stake; Hourglass Capital Stake in Vmware (VMW) Decreased by $407,480

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 32.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc sold 2,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The hedge fund held 5,131 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $858,000, down from 7,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $150.78. About 937,707 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-VMware Shareholder Jericho Slams Dell Technologies Deal Talks – Bloomberg; 18/05/2018 – DELL REMAINS BULLISH ON VMWARE’S FUTURE, WANTS TO OWN AS MUCH OF THE STOCK AS POSSIBLE – CNBC, CITING; 18/05/2018 – Dell remains focused on a VMware merger, and now it’s getting feedback from tracking stock holders; 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security; 21/05/2018 – Carl Icahn reveals the size of his position in VMware on CNBC’s “Halftime Report” on Monday; 30/04/2018 – MICHAEL DELL REFUSES TO COMMENT ON VMWARE STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 01/05/2018 – VMware Advances Networking for the Digital Era with the Virtual Cloud Network; 21/05/2018 – VMWARE INC VMW.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $140; 15/05/2018 – Plexxi Hyperconverged Network (HCN™) Expands VMware Interoperability, Delivers on the Promise of Enterprise-Class Software-Defined Data Centers; 23/05/2018 – VMWARE INC – CO, OKTA ANNOUNCED A PARTNERSHIP AND INTEGRATION BETWEEN VMWARE WORKSPACE ONE AND OKTA IDENTITY CLOUD

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp Com (MGRC) by 60.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 27,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.76% . The institutional investor held 17,469 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09M, down from 44,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Mcgrath Rentcorp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $69.11. About 89,978 shares traded. McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) has risen 17.05% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MGRC News: 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH SEES 2018 OPER PROFIT UP 11%-15%, SAW UP 8%-12%; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q REV. $105.1M; 08/03/2018 McGrath Rent Access Event Scheduled By Noble Capital Markets; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENTCORP BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q Rev $105.1M; 02/04/2018 – McGrath RentCorp Sets First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Date and Time; 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q EPS 59c; 19/04/2018 – DJ McGrath RentCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGRC)

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 15.70% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.21 per share. VMW’s profit will be $416.81 million for 36.96 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold VMW shares while 131 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 68.89 million shares or 2.18% less from 70.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highstreet Asset Management holds 0.07% or 8,684 shares. Com State Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Twin Tree Mgmt Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 12,300 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.09% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Edgestream Ltd Partnership holds 0.38% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) or 20,165 shares. Prtn Limited Liability reported 0.6% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Greenleaf Tru invested in 5,027 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Scotia Cap invested in 0.02% or 11,979 shares. Morgan Stanley has 1.03M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Tower Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 0.03% or 3,042 shares in its portfolio. 12,127 are owned by Pnc Fincl Serv Inc. Cookson Peirce And owns 168,064 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 244,662 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.12% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92 million and $352.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 25,150 shares to 55,096 shares, valued at $6.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 29,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Scorpio Bulkers Inc.

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60 billion and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Frontdoor Inc Com by 77,071 shares to 202,774 shares, valued at $8.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Com (NYSE:FLT) by 4,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Stamps.Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP).

Analysts await McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 0.99% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MGRC’s profit will be $24.74 million for 16.94 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by McGrath RentCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 19 investors sold MGRC shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 24.51 million shares or 22.52% more from 20.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 0% or 9,818 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,280 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al has 0.01% invested in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Meeder Asset Incorporated holds 0% or 715 shares in its portfolio. American Intl Group stated it has 0% of its portfolio in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Strs Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Franklin Res owns 1.68M shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Federated Investors Pa has 39 shares. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Invesco Ltd holds 53,022 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Llc holds 0.03% or 552,995 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur New York has invested 0.01% in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 42,647 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp holds 57,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc holds 2.49 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.