Mcgowan Group Asset Management Raised Position in Visa Com Cl A (V) by $342,732 as Market Valuation Rose; Weibo (WB) Shareholder Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Decreased Position by $2.08 Million

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 32.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc bought 2,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 8,990 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, up from 6,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.63 billion market cap company. It closed at $176.35 lastly. It is down 30.42% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 68.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 34,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The institutional investor held 15,955 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $989,000, down from 50,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $50.08. About 361,819 shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 09/05/2018 – WEIBO SEES 2Q NET REV. $420.0M TO $430.0M, EST. $417.4M; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 13/04/2018 – Weibo to ban gay, violent content from platform

Analysts await Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 6.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.73 per share. WB’s profit will be $134.98 million for 18.41 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Weibo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.83% EPS growth.

