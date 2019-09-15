Mcgowan Group Asset Management Position in Gaslog Partners LP Unit LTD Partnership (GLOP) Has Lowered by $1.08 Million as Stock Price Rose; Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Holder Twin Tree Management LP Raised Its Holding by $6.21 Million as Valuation Rose

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp Unit Ltd Partnership (GLOP) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc sold 51,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 262,332 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.57 million, down from 313,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gaslog Partners Lp Unit Ltd Partnership for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $952.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $19.61. About 131,304 shares traded. GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has declined 14.31% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOP News: 21/03/2018 – GASLOG – PARTNERSHIP BELIEVES ACQUISITION WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER UNIT; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS BOOSTS CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 53C/SHR, WAS 52.4C; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG SIGNS 7-YR CENTRICA CHARTER, ORDERS NEWBUILD AT SAMSUNG; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS IN PACT TO REPAY $45M UNSECURED TERM LOAN; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners 1Q Net $32M; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – GASLOG PARTNERS LP HAS RIGHT TO ACQUIRE VESSEL DELIVERED INTO CHARTER PURSUANT TO OMNIBUS AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO AND GASLOG PARTNERS; 10/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP – OUTLOOK FOR LNG SHIPPING REMAINS POSITIVE, DRIVEN BY GROWING DEMAND FOR LNG, INCREASE IN SHIPPING INTENSITY; 10/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO MORE THAN DOUBLE CONSOLIDATED EBITDA OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR $207; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Ltd. Reports 27.6% Stake In GasLog Partners

Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 149.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 50,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The hedge fund held 84,965 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.42 million, up from 34,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $130.88. About 2.90 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS); 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 02/05/2018 – UNIONBANK OF PHILIPPINES CHOOSES FIS TO DIGITIZE LOAN PROCESSES; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39M and $20.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 31,662 shares to 10,238 shares, valued at $792,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (Put) (NYSE:DE) by 74,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,400 shares, and cut its stake in Concho Res Inc (Put) (NYSE:CXO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eminence Capital Lp holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 386,203 shares. Advisory Rech invested in 0.01% or 2,979 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owns 132,000 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Moreover, Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability has 0.12% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 1.15M shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Dupont Capital Mngmt, a Delaware-based fund reported 37,323 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 86,177 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 19,011 shares. 125,056 are owned by Intl Grp. Meeder Asset invested in 0% or 512 shares. Regions Financial has 0.01% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 7,845 shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Prtn has invested 0.03% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Wesbanco Retail Bank accumulated 3,075 shares. Edgepoint Group Inc owns 4.21M shares.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $544,142 activity.

