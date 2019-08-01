Mcgowan Group Asset Management Maintains Stake in Kinder Morgan (KMI); Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shares Rose While Leuthold Group Has Upped Position by $1.86 Million

Leuthold Group Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) by 65.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc bought 28,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The hedge fund held 72,267 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70M, up from 43,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $66.7. About 2.61 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 11/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Stockholders Vote Against Shareholder Proposal on Independent Chair; 15/05/2018 – Gilead fortifies its cell therapy status, expanding into three new facilities and teaming with NCI $GILD; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – NO PATIENTS IN BIKTARVY TREATMENT ARM DEMONSTRATED TREATMENT-EMERGENT RESISTANCE THROUGH 48 WEEKS; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – CHINA DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EPCLUSA(SOFOSBUVIR/VELPATASVIR), GILEAD’S PAN-GENOTYPIC TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration to Identify and Understand Immunological and Molecular Drivers of; 23/03/2018 – Janssen Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for JULUCATM▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine); 09/04/2018 – POLL: Which of the recent large cell/gene therapy deals will work out best for the acquirer? $NVS $AVXS $CELG $GILD; 10/05/2018 – BIOTOSCANA FARMA IN PACT WITH GILEAD TO MKT ANTI-INFECTIVES; 05/03/2018 – VIIV HEALTHCARE REPORTS POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREA; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: No Patients in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Demonstrated Treatment-Emergent Resistance Through 48 Weeks

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc bought 24,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 425,278 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51M, up from 400,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $20.86. About 6.32M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – Support grows in Canada for expansion of Kinder Morgan oil pipeline -poll; 29/05/2018 – The Canadian government will buy Kinder Morgan Canada’s Trans Mountain pipeline project for $3.5 billion; 18/04/2018 – KMI: DEPENDING ON CAPEX, MORE BUYBACKS OR DEBT PAYDOWN POSSIBLE; 29/05/2018 – KMI: Federal Liberal govt will pay $4.5 billion to buy Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain existing and proposed pipeline expansion, construction to start right away, and feds to immediately seek new private sector investors to buy in/complete it. Govt calls it a “fair price; 09/04/2018 – CANADA’S PM SAYS HAD GOOD CONVERSATIONS ON SUNDAY NIGHT WITH PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA, GIVES NO DETAILS; 15/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau ready to offer aid to ensure pipeline is built; 16/05/2018 – Calgary Herald: BREAKING – Finance Minister Bill Morneau says if Kinder Morgan bails, the federal Liberal government would back; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA -BRITISH COLUMBIA “HAS CONTINUED TO THREATEN” UNSPECIFIED ADDITIONAL ACTIONS TO PREVENT TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SUCCESS; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – CO’S STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO A REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Shareholders Vote in Favor of Stockholder Proposal on Annual Sustainability Report

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60B and $743.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,471 shares to 41,117 shares, valued at $11.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams (NYSE:WSM) by 48,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,999 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mondrian Investment Partners Limited has 2.26% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 1.10 million shares. Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.35% or 20,955 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Company owns 883 shares. Bb&T owns 126,154 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt reported 0.02% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Axa holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 1.66 million shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 243,921 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Cincinnati Insurance Communications holds 343,500 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.26% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Moreover, Montecito Savings Bank has 0.14% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 6,965 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited owns 557,347 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Yhb Invest Advsr has 21,945 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Newfocus Finance Grp Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 5,159 shares. Jolley Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 60,147 shares or 2.83% of all its holdings.