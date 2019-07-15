Mcgowan Group Asset Management Maintains Position in Kinder Morgan (KMI); Perceptive Advisors Holding in Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) Has Upped by $3.97 Million

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc bought 24,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 425,278 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51 million, up from 400,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.24. About 5.64 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 16/04/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: BREAKING: The Alberta government has introduced legislation that would give the energy minister power to; 10/04/2018 – KMI/@NEBCanada: #TransMountain has received approvals to work at Westridge and #Burnaby Terminals which continues. – ! $KMI; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – DEAL WILL HAVE POSITIVE IMPACT ON CONSOL BALANCE SHEET, EXPECT KMI’S ABOUT 70 PCT SHARE OF AFTER TAX PROCEEDS TO BE ABOUT US$2.0 BLN; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT TALKS WITH KINDER MORGAN ARE ONGOING: TRUDEAU; 19/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan CDS Tightens 20 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 29/05/2018 – The Canadian government will buy Kinder Morgan Canada’s Trans Mountain pipeline project for $3.5 billion; 22/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS “GETTING CLOSER” TO DEAL WITH KINDER MORGAN CANADA TO ENSURE TRANS MOUNTAIN CRUDE PIPELINE EXPANSION GETS BUILT; 28/05/2018 – CANADA LIKELY TO BUY KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANS MOUNTAIN OIL PIPELINE AND ITS EXPANSION PROJECT IN BID TO ENSURE IT IS BUILT- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Is Set to Achieve DCF of Approximately $2.05 Per Common Share; 12/04/2018 – AFTER PIPELINE MEETING, CANADIAN PM WILL FLY TO FRANCE ON APRIL 16 TO START SCHEDULED TRIP — OFFICIAL STATEMENT

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE) by 17.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 330,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.83% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.20 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.61 million, up from 1.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.23M market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.44. About 33,101 shares traded. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) has declined 48.93% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CNCE News: 10/04/2018 – CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS: INTER PARTES REVIEW FILED BY INCYTE; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 25/04/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals: Topline Phase 2a Data From the 4 Mg and 8 Mg Cohorts Expected in Fourth Qtr of 2018; 21/05/2018 – Concert Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Concert Pharma Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 21/03/2018 – PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS BEEN ASSIGNED THE LICENSE FOR THE CLINICAL STAGE COMPOUND CTP-499 AND PLANS TO DEVELOP THE DRUG IN MULTIPLE UNMET MEDICAL NEED CONDITIONS; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 10/04/2018 – Concert Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS: PTAB GRANTED REQUEST FOR REHEARING

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMI) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 3 Value Stocks Are Absurdly Cheap Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Kinder Morgan and Tallgrass Energy Announce Joint Tariff Open Season to Increase Crude Capacity out of the Bakken – Business Wire” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks I’d Never Buy – Nasdaq” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Llc accumulated 92,259 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 191,138 shares stake. Robertson Opportunity Cap Lc holds 5.73% or 466,500 shares. Mackay Shields Lc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Cannell Peter B Inc invested in 0.02% or 26,344 shares. 381,300 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Amf Pensionsforsakring has 0.59% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Llc reported 6.38M shares. Plancorp has invested 0.12% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Company has 3.81 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. James Invest accumulated 519 shares or 0% of the stock. Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 0.17% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 129,613 are held by Kings Point Capital Mgmt. Gamco Et Al accumulated 0% or 22,752 shares.

More notable recent Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Concert Pharma continues CTP-543 data-stoked selloff, down 5% – Seeking Alpha” published on November 14, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 13, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Concert Pharmaceuticals Selected for Late-Breaking Oral Presentation of CTP-543 Phase 2 Data in Alopecia Areata at 2019 AAD Annual Meeting – Business Wire” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Concert Pharmaceuticals Could Have First Oral Drug For Patients With Sudden Hair Loss – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold CNCE shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 17.33 million shares or 0.06% less from 17.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Metropolitan Life Ins owns 20,876 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 10,092 are held by Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Research Incorporated. Panagora Asset Management holds 132,192 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 641 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 3,949 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blackrock Inc accumulated 1.72 million shares. Ingalls And Snyder Lc holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) for 1.18 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has invested 0.01% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Alps Advisors Incorporated holds 0% or 56,590 shares. Ameritas Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 1,527 shares. 27,900 were reported by Axa. Assetmark holds 0% or 46 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 33,455 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup owns 7,091 shares.