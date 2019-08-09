Mcgowan Group Asset Management Lifted Kinder Morgan (KMI) Holding by $497,280; Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Shareholder Mckinley Capital Management Cut Stake by $646,625

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 49.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc sold 3,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The hedge fund held 3,758 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $661,000, down from 7,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.11B market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $5.31 during the last trading session, reaching $194.18. About 1.32 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF RENDUCHINTALA, ACCENTURE’S BOARD NOW COMPRISES 12 DIRECTORS; 21/03/2018 – Accenture to Host Conference Call Tomorrow, Mar. 22, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES HAVE STARTED TO DEPLOY THE SYSTEM IN METROPOLITAN TOKYO ON A TRIAL BASIS; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Helps Airbus Improve Productivity on A330 Final Assembly Line; 29/03/2018 – Tinker Federal Credit Union Selects Mortgage Cadence as Best-In-Class Technology Partner; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Awarded U.S. Patent for ZBx Al Platform that Categorizes Data for Zero-Based Spend Analysis; 08/03/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies Recognized by Celent with Industry Awards for Fourth Consecutive Year; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers — Regardless of Age — in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Survey Finds; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Commits US$200 Million to Education, Training and Skills Initiatives Over Next Three Years to Equip Disadvantaged People for Work in the Digital Age

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc bought 24,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 425,278 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51M, up from 400,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $20.37. About 13.64 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS PROVINCE OF ALBERTA WILL ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO GET PROJECT BUILT; ALBERTA’S CONTRIBUTION WOULD ACT AS EMERGENCY FUND; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SAYS EVENTS OF LAST 10 DAYS CONFIRMED VIEW THAT INVESTMENT MAY BE UNTENABLE – CONF CALL; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN TO GIVE FERC COMMENTS DURING PUBLIC COMMENT TIME; 22/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS “GETTING CLOSER” TO DEAL WITH KINDER MORGAN CANADA TO ENSURE TRANS MOUNTAIN CRUDE PIPELINE EXPANSION GETS BUILT; 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD KML.TO – WILL NOT COMMIT ADDITIONAL SHAREHOLDER RESOURCES TO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS UNLIKELY THERE WILL BE NO PRIVATE SECTOR INTEREST; 07/04/2018 – Indigenous Leaders Shut Down Construction on Kinder Morgan’s Pipeline; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN STILL SEES FY DCF/SHARE $2.05; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Is Set to Achieve DCF of Approximately $2.05 Per Common Share

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13B and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 5,321 shares to 404,286 shares, valued at $32.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 402,432 shares in the quarter, for a total of 650,577 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.54% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd reported 3,834 shares stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Violich Capital owns 44,788 shares for 2% of their portfolio. Florida-based Camarda Finance Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.07% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Sweden-based Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has invested 0.64% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation holds 154,513 shares. First Natl holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 7,471 shares. Sfmg Limited Liability Com reported 4,412 shares. The North Carolina-based Sterling Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.07% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Massachusetts Financial Ser Ma holds 2.44% or 32.90M shares. Heritage Investors Management reported 0.17% stake. Bartlett And Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 199,317 shares. Loomis Sayles & LP stated it has 612,516 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. 10,853 were accumulated by Ibm Retirement Fund.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.39 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

