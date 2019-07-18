Mcgowan Group Asset Management Holds Position in Kinder Morgan (KMI); Boeing Co (BA) Stock Price Declined While Delta Asset Management Boosted Holding by $454,914

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc bought 24,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 425,278 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51 million, up from 400,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $20.42. About 21.42M shares traded or 59.25% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 16/05/2018 – Report on Business: #Breaking: Kinder Morgan losses on Trans Mountain due to B.C. obstruction will be covered: Morneau…; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Could Use Cash Windfall to Buy Midstream Assets; 15/03/2018 – Kinder Morgan Statement on Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – FOR 2018, KML’S BUDGET CONTEMPLATES AN ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.65 PER RESTRICTED VOTING SHARE; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Threatens to Halt Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion; 19/04/2018 – Canada’s Caisse pension fund reveals stake in Kinder Morgan; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q EPS C$0.10; 29/05/2018 – Canada’s Morneau: Deal Expected to Close in August, Subject to Kinder Morgan Shareholders; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – AGREED TO WORK WITH GOVT OF CANADA TO SEEK A THIRD PARTY BUYER FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE SYSTEM AND TMEP THROUGH JULY 22, 2018; 15/04/2018 – CBC Daybreak North: Breaking: John Horgan says after meeting with Rachel Notley and Justin Trudeau, the disagreement over the

Delta Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 217.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc bought 1,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,742 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $664,000, up from 548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $8.54 during the last trading session, reaching $360.98. About 3.52M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/03/2018 – Boeing: Kenneth Duberstein to Be Nominated for Re-Election as Director; 10/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS EXPECT TO MAKE SUSTAINED PROGRESS ON MARGIN EXPANSION ACROSS BUSINESSES; 25/04/2018 – BOEING EXTENDED 737 ACCOUNTING BLOCK BY 200 UNITS IN 1Q; 28/05/2018 – BOEING BUSINESS JETS – WON FOUR NEW ORDERS IN 2018; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Awarded $427 Million Defense Logistics Agency Contract; 28/03/2018 – Boeing Hit by Cyberattack, Says Jetliner Production Not Affected; 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s China Facility Will Complete Some 737 Jets; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – EXPECTED FINANCIAL, OPERATING IMPACTS OF TWO 777 FREIGHTERS IN 2018 WERE INCORPORATED IN PRIOR EARNINGS GROWTH FRAMEWORK

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “South Philly Refinery Shuts Permanently, Our Picks PBF Energy, Kinder Winners – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Kinder Morgan Stock Is Up More Than 35% So Far in 2019 – Motley Fool” published on July 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Energy Transfer’s Controversial Bakken Oil Pipeline Could Soon Get Much Bigger – The Motley Fool” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “These 3 Value Stocks Are Absurdly Cheap Right Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.82% or 2.35 million shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory Inc has 0.22% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 6.65M shares. Salem Counselors has 10,555 shares. Blair William Com Il holds 0.1% or 851,190 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory holds 6.96M shares. Country Club Tru Na invested in 29,113 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt reported 100,772 shares. Profund Ltd Llc reported 71,976 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Amp Limited accumulated 5.92 million shares. Endurance Wealth Management accumulated 1.51M shares. Motco stated it has 0.01% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Ballentine Prtnrs holds 81,737 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Capital Impact Advsrs Limited accumulated 60,227 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Southwest Airlines Cancels More Flights as Boeing 737 MAX Woes Continue – The Motley Fool” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: BA, AVGO, ETSY, NIO, AGN – Investorplace.com” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: MU, BA, IBM – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freestone Capital Holding Llc holds 0.13% or 5,779 shares. Wallington Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 6,226 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Allstate reported 39,051 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability holds 204 shares. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 11 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Guardian Capital Advsr LP has 0.18% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 1.51% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Private Ocean Limited Liability Company reported 2,556 shares stake. 21,760 were reported by Lockheed Martin Invest Management. Locust Wood Advisers Limited Liability Com has 68,305 shares. Fincl Advisory Service Inc has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Co holds 0.16% or 1,101 shares in its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Roundview Lc reported 7,175 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings.