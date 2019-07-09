Mcgowan Group Asset Management Holding In Kinder Morgan (KMI) Was Boosted; Advisory Research Decreased Its Stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) as Share Price Rose

Advisory Research Inc decreased its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) by 50.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc sold 15,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,495 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $877,000, down from 31,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Mcgrath Rentcorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $63.01. About 37,095 shares traded. McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) has declined 4.56% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MGRC News: 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q Rev $105.1M; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q REV. $105.1M; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 47C (2 EST.); 02/04/2018 – McGrath RentCorp Sets First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Date and Time; 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q EPS 59c; 08/03/2018 McGrath Rent Access Event Scheduled By Noble Capital Markets; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH SEES 2018 OPER PROFIT UP 11%-15%, SAW UP 8%-12%; 19/04/2018 – DJ McGrath RentCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGRC); 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENTCORP BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK

Analysts await McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 12.31% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MGRC’s profit will be $17.83M for 21.58 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by McGrath RentCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MGRC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 20.00 million shares or 0.83% more from 19.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Llc has 0.03% invested in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) for 94,000 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0% invested in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Mondrian Inv Prtn holds 0.05% in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) or 28,324 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Ltd Com has 0% invested in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) for 88,653 shares. Credit Agricole S A has 0.12% invested in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) for 40,000 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.08% or 215,073 shares. Bluemountain Management Lc has invested 0.01% in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Manufacturers Life Company The reported 15,493 shares. Oberweis Asset Mngmt holds 0.24% or 21,200 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 10,800 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Fincl Bank has 0.01% invested in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) for 3,740 shares. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Oh reported 0.04% stake. Legal General Grp Public Limited Com reported 10,429 shares. Navellier & holds 0.21% of its portfolio in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) for 23,806 shares. California Public Employees Retirement invested 0% of its portfolio in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47B and $5.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brown Forman Corporation Class (NYSE:BF.B) by 8,043 shares to 386,714 shares, valued at $20.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Summit Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:SMLP) by 1.22 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity National Financial In (NYSE:FNF).

