Mcgowan Group Asset Management Holding in Gaslog Partners LP Unit LTD Partnership (GLOP) Has Trimmed by $1.08 Million; Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Position in Bank Amer (BAC) Decreased by $1.25 Million as Stock Rose

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 34.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc sold 43,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 83,626 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.45 million, down from 126,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 39.87M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CFO: THIS YEAR’S CAPITAL STRESS TEST IS ‘MUCH HARDER’ THAN LAST YEAR’S; 01/05/2018 – Lexicon Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO COMMENTS AT BANK OF AMERICA/MERRILL LYNCH CONFERENCE; 05/03/2018 – Consumer discretionary overtook tech as the most crowded sector last month, a Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey shows; 14/03/2018 – Ford Motor Company to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit; 16/05/2018 – Aduro Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America shareholder return tops double-digits; 01/05/2018 – Teleflex Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/03/2018 – FOX SAYS BOFA ASSIGNED RIGHT TO PARTICIPATE IN SKY SYNDICATE; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q-End Nonperforming Assets Ratio 0.72%

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp Unit Ltd Partnership (GLOP) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc sold 51,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 262,332 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.57M, down from 313,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gaslog Partners Lp Unit Ltd Partnership for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $928.79M market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $19.12. About 99,252 shares traded. GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has declined 14.31% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOP News: 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners 1Q Rev $77.1M; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP REPORTS PURCHASE OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR; 10/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP – FORECAST LNG DEMAND GROWTH WILL DRIVE SUPPLY EXPANSION POST 2020; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners 1Q EPS 59c; 10/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO MORE THAN DOUBLE CONSOLIDATED EBITDA OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS BOOSTS CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 53C/SHR, WAS 52.4C; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG SIGNS 7-YR CENTRICA CHARTER, ORDERS NEWBUILD AT SAMSUNG; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Reports Financial Results for the Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2018 and Increases Cash Distribution; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – GASLOG PARTNERS LP HAS RIGHT TO ACQUIRE VESSEL DELIVERED INTO CHARTER PURSUANT TO OMNIBUS AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO AND GASLOG PARTNERS; 21/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Acquisition Of GasLog Gibraltar For $207 Million and Repayment of lntercompany Loan

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,498 shares to 105,191 shares, valued at $5.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franklin Templeton Etf Tr by 381,757 shares in the quarter, for a total of 862,112 shares, and has risen its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33B for 10.79 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.49 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.49 per share. GLOP’s profit will be $23.80M for 9.76 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by GasLog Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 96.00% EPS growth.