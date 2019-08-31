Mcgowan Group Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake in Cheniere Energy Com New (LNG) as Stock Price Rose; Laffer Investments Continues to Hold Holding in Altria Group (MO)

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc Com New (LNG) by 128.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc bought 5,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 8,917 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $610,000, up from 3,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $59.71. About 1.25M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 27/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners, $L.P., LNG: Fire reported yesterday at Sabine Pass #LNG, acc to local fire officials. @Cheniere handled with internal staff – no word yet on extent of damage. Alert updated on @ICIS_energy LNG Edge. – ! $L; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 09/03/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Posts 2017 Annual Report; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 04/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 4 (Table); 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – CONTINUE TO SEE “SIGNIFICANT” TAILWINDS IN GLOBAL LNG MARKET; 06/03/2018 – Cheniere Goes All In on China Gas Race Aiming to Double in Size; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO GIVE FINAL CORPUS CHRISTI 3 OK IN NEXT FEW WEEKS; 24/04/2018 – Cheniere Louisiana Sabine Pass LNG output unaffected by tank shutdowns; 08/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 289 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 11,100 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637.47 million, up from 10,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $43.74. About 13.61 million shares traded or 53.95% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alethea Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 39,589 shares or 1.62% of the stock. Biondo Advisors Limited Liability invested in 0.9% or 62,344 shares. Cutter Brokerage reported 7,006 shares. Cullen Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.84% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 809,785 shares. First Hawaiian Bank reported 41,043 shares. Moreover, Dana Invest Inc has 0.1% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 36,283 shares. Bollard Grp Incorporated Limited Company has 0.4% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Nuveen Asset Lc invested in 0.39% or 1.27M shares. Art Advsr owns 79,407 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 7,767 shares. 2,361 are owned by Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Liability. Acadian Asset Lc holds 0.01% or 43,898 shares. Sei Investments Co invested in 403,472 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 6.33M shares. 219,404 were reported by Regions.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $372.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc by 170 shares to 10,094 shares, valued at $275.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,160 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc De (NYSE:KMI).