Mcgowan Group Asset Management Has Boosted Stake in Cheniere Energy Com New (LNG) by $341,496 as Stock Rose; Ford Motor Co (F) Shareholder Sun Life Financial Has Raised Holding

Sun Life Financial Inc increased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 35.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc bought 61,717 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 233,883 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05 million, up from 172,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.06. About 17.46M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 30/05/2018 – INSIGHT-At Beijing security fair, an arms race for surveillance tech; 02/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR FORD EXPANDS SAFETY RECALL IN NORTH AMERICA FOR; 21/03/2018 – Ford Departures Latest in Series of Executive Exits Under New CEO; 23/05/2018 – GOOG, GM, F and 1 more: Uber shutting down self-driving operations in Arizona; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – REAFFIRMS 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE OF $1.45 TO $1.70; 20/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENERVEST ANNOUNCES SALE OF EAGLE FORD AND AUSTIN CHALK ASSETS FOR $2.66 BILLION TO TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS; 09/05/2018 – Ford says lost truck production will hit 2nd qtr earnings; 19/03/2018 – Local 4 WDIV Detroit: Ford interested in buying, redeveloping Michigan Central Station in Corktown; 15/03/2018 – Ford Readies North America’s Freshest Lineup by 2020 with Onslaught of Connected New Trucks, SUVs and Hybrids; 16/05/2018 – Ford will resume production of its F-Series pickup trucks

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc Com New (LNG) by 128.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc bought 5,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 8,917 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $610,000, up from 3,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $61.35. About 1.03M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Engages Joint Lead Arrangers to Arrange Debt Financing for the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 08/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CHENIERE CORPUS CHRISTI’S Ba3 RATING; OUTLOOK C; 16/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 16 (Table); 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC Receives Merger Proposal From Cheniere Energy Inc; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE DOESN’T SEE ANY OPERATIONAL IMPACT FRON TANK ISSUES; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Net $357M; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $2,242 MLN VS $1,211 MLN; 25/05/2018 – CHENIERE FILES PROSPECTUS FOR SALE OF 10.3M SHRS BY HOLDERS; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 28 (Table)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 1,075 shares. Moreover, First Republic Inv Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 114,177 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust accumulated 851,870 shares or 0.05% of the stock. First Mercantile stated it has 8,446 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. New York-based Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Quantitative Inv Mngmt Limited Co has 48,400 shares. Garrison Bradford & Assoc Inc, a New York-based fund reported 7,297 shares. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 5,194 shares. Invesco accumulated 1.33M shares or 0.03% of the stock. 116,032 are owned by National Tx. Cwm Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 500 shares. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 36,056 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated holds 525,456 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 14.95 million shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. $100,038 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares were bought by THORNTON JOHN L. LECHLEITER JOHN C had bought 10,000 shares worth $103,200 on Friday, May 10.