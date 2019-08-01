Mcgowan Group Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in Visa Com Cl A (V); Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Price Rose While Ami Investment Management Boosted by $456,621 Its Stake

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 32.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc bought 2,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 8,990 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, up from 6,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $403.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $179.97. About 5.02M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 18/04/2018 – VISA NAMES MIKE MILOTICH AS HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Matsui: GAO Releases Matsui-Requested Study of Special Immigrant Visa Holder Resettlement Process; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: German GDP and ZEW; British labour data; Vodafone results; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 20/05/2018 – VIETNAM MAY OFFER 30-DAY VISA EXEMPTIONS FOR 12 NATIONS; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Cross Border Volume Growth 11%; 25/05/2018 – Movies: Visa Stops Morgan Freeman Commercials After Sexual Harassment Report; 16/04/2018 – Visa Puts Future of Payments in the Spotlight at eMerge Americas 2018

Ami Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc bought 4,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 66,138 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70 million, up from 61,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $363.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $113.62. About 7.25M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 20/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank AG Announces Threshold Price and Initial Price for Cash-Settled Equity Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Due May 1, 2023; 15/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Aguzin Sees Optimistic Investors From Economic Point of View (Video); 14/05/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Drop 26% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 30/03/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #Saudi Crown Prince meets with the heads of JP Morgan Bank and Morgan Stanley in #NewYork ||…; 13/03/2018 – Big banks shake up Washington lobbying shops; 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase 1Q Net Interest Income $13.5B; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS CO UPDATED FY’20 CLARCOR SYNERGY TARGETS; ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES NOW PROJECTED TO BE $160MM BY FY’20 (UP FROM $140MM); 13/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of May 11 (Table); 09/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aristotle Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1.84% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3.05 million shares. Wafra reported 0.22% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Incorporated Ks reported 19,223 shares. Bragg owns 63,055 shares. Iberiabank Corporation invested in 116,851 shares or 1.37% of the stock. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc reported 410,484 shares stake. 226,438 are held by Bartlett Ltd Liability Corporation. Syntal Prns reported 0.42% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mcdaniel Terry & Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Azimuth Capital Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 1.24% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 4,253 are held by New Vernon Investment Mngmt. Choate Investment Advisors holds 0.61% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 102,448 shares. Schwerin Boyle Cap Management invested in 244,645 shares or 2.72% of the stock. Karp Cap reported 33,310 shares. 7.62 million were accumulated by Eaton Vance.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. The insider CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950.

Ami Investment Management Inc, which manages about $407.66M and $189.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6,920 shares to 53,598 shares, valued at $4.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadinha & Co Ltd Liability Com holds 4.74% or 155,057 shares in its portfolio. Security Savings Bank Of So Dak stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Retirement Sys Of Alabama invested in 0.95% or 1.25 million shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Com holds 0.72% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 24,458 shares. Concorde Asset Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0.19% or 1,876 shares. Profund Advisors Llc has invested 0.3% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Spectrum Mngmt Group reported 486 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Management Ltd Company has 1.01% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Etrade Mgmt Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 40,510 shares. Excalibur, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,035 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Lc holds 0.78% or 31,805 shares. Hayek Kallen Inv reported 23,557 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 106,294 shares. National Bank has 44,427 shares for 2.19% of their portfolio. Moreover, First Foundation has 0.9% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 96,894 shares.

