Mcf Advisors Trimmed By $307,380 Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake; Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Sentiment Is 0.74

Shoe Carnival Inc (SCVL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.59, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 61 investment professionals increased and opened new equity positions, while 82 cut down and sold holdings in Shoe Carnival Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 13.63 million shares, down from 14.16 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Shoe Carnival Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 30 Reduced: 52 Increased: 42 New Position: 19.

Mcf Advisors Llc decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 10.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mcf Advisors Llc sold 2,820 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Mcf Advisors Llc holds 25,225 shares with $2.77 million value, down from 28,045 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $301.02B valuation. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $120.28. About 2.15M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Pledges More Change as Sales Start to Climb; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN

Shoe Carnival, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as family footwear retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $485.34 million. It provides various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children, as well as accessories, including socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets. It has a 12.92 P/E ratio. As of March 23, 2017, the firm operated 411 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico.

Analysts await Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.90 EPS, up 18.42% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.76 per share. SCVL’s profit will be $13.20 million for 9.19 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Shoe Carnival, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Matarin Capital Management Llc holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Shoe Carnival, Inc. for 272,368 shares. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh owns 15,000 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.31% invested in the company for 139,708 shares. The Texas-based Hodges Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.26% in the stock. Gmt Capital Corp, a Georgia-based fund reported 220,000 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.25 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id reported 0.28% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hightower Advsrs accumulated 0.74% or 1.13 million shares. Financial Counselors holds 1.08% or 243,228 shares in its portfolio. Chickasaw Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.25% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 8,722 shares. Whalerock Point Partners Lc invested in 24,200 shares or 1.52% of the stock. Thomas Story And Son Limited Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 85,505 shares. Meritage Mgmt has 4,730 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 4.85M shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Advisors Cap Mngmt Llc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Diamond Hill Cap accumulated 1.41% or 2.40M shares. Sprucegrove Inv Mngmt Ltd owns 113,500 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Cookson Peirce reported 291,927 shares stake. Wealthquest invested in 156,970 shares or 6.5% of the stock. Corda Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4.39% or 369,256 shares.