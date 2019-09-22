Mcf Advisors Has Cut Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position by $307,380; Exelon (EXC) Shareholder Quantitative Investment Management Has Lifted Stake

Mcf Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcf Advisors Llc sold 2,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 25,225 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77M, down from 28,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcf Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.24. About 8.16M shares traded or 9.23% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS DOESN’T KNOW ROOT CAUSE OF PG ACCIDENT; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 479.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 254,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 307,324 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.73 million, up from 53,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $48.45. About 6.75 million shares traded or 14.23% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 02/05/2018 – EXELON REAFFIRMS YEAR ADJ EPS FORECAST; 23/03/2018 – EXELON ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FROM WINTER RE; 12/04/2018 – NEW JERSEY SENATE PASSES BILL AIDING PSEG, EXELON NUKE PLANTS; 21/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 100%: NRC; 14/05/2018 – Metro Announces Extended Late-Night Service for Capitals Game 3, Powered by Exelon and Pepco; 04/05/2018 – Exelon Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity and Top 5 Company for Veterans by DiversityInc; 24/05/2018 – EXELON: THREE MILE ISLAND, DRESDEN DID NOT CLEAR IN AUCTION; 19/04/2018 – EXELON IS ‘STRONGLY COMMITTED TO FUTURE OF NUCLEAR ENERGY’; 02/05/2018 – EXELON CEO: UTILITY RATE BASE GROWTH 7.4% FROM 2017-2021; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cliffs Inc by 296,958 shares to 259,542 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 13,762 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,236 shares, and cut its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Llc invested in 51,481 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Wealth Planning Limited Liability reported 5,986 shares stake. Cohen Klingenstein Lc stated it has 8,200 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Baillie Gifford And has 0.01% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). 1.79 million were reported by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Co holds 0.08% or 2,309 shares in its portfolio. Centre Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 4,460 shares. Csat Invest Advisory L P, a Michigan-based fund reported 1,578 shares. Horizon Svcs Limited Com holds 0.43% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) or 13,087 shares. Utah Retirement invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Guggenheim Cap Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 500,709 shares. Coastline Tru holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 11,404 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank reported 0.12% stake. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 35,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 37,989 are held by Blair William & Il.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Essex Fincl Services Inc owns 47,046 shares. Mairs And Power has invested 0.3% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). West Coast Finance Limited Liability Corp invested in 3,860 shares. First Financial In stated it has 1.33% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Leavell Mgmt invested 0.59% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Birch Hill Invest Advsrs Limited Liability holds 2.61% or 322,079 shares. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.52% or 24,200 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 775,403 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Llc has 0.48% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 9,168 shares. 335,927 are held by Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt Inc owns 2,900 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Doheny Asset Management Ca has 7,756 shares. Lynch & Assoc In holds 3.66% or 102,717 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg accumulated 10.18 million shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.25% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).