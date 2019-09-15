Mcewen Mng (MUX) Stock Rose While Vertex One Asset Management Decreased Its Position by $1.18 Million; Darden Restaurants (DRI) Shareholder Private Trust Co Has Increased Holding by $525,866

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Mcewen Mng Inc (MUX) by 77.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 1.18 million shares as the company’s stock rose 22.70% . The hedge fund held 339,500 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $596,000, down from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mcewen Mng Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $590.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.63. About 5.31 million shares traded or 37.60% up from the average. McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) has declined 24.78% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.78% the S&P500. Some Historical MUX News: 30/04/2018 – McEwen Mining Black Fox Exploration News; 24/04/2018 – McEwen Mining Short-Interest Ratio Rises 52% to 29 Days; 18/05/2018 – McEwen Mining Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – MCEWEN MINING COMPLETED 42,400M EXPLORATION DRILLING IN 1Q; 25/05/2018 – MCEWEN MINING INC – INTENDS TO ISSUE UP TO US$50 MLN IN SENIOR SECURED NOTES TO COMPLETE CONSTRUCTION GOLD BAR MINE IN NEVADA; 01/05/2018 – MCEWEN MINING 1Q LOSS/SHR 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 0.5C (2 EST.); 25/05/2018 – McEwen Mining Announces New Preliminary Economic Assessment Extending Life an Additional 10 Years in Mexico; 25/05/2018 – MCEWEN MINING-NEGOTIATIONS UNDERWAY WITH THIRD-PARTY LENDER, WHEREBY THEY WOULD PURCHASE 50% OF NOTES ISSUED, ROB MCEWEN TO PURCHASE REMAINING 50%; 01/05/2018 – McEwen Mining 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 18/04/2018 McEwen Mining Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Private Trust Co increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) by 120.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co bought 4,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 7,950 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $967,000, up from 3,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $127.34. About 1.06M shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 16%-16.5%; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Net $217.8M; 13/03/2018 – Transformational Gift from Batten Foundation Establishes New $30 Million Scholarship Program at UVA Darden; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.74; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Increases Fincl Outlook for the Full Fiscal Yr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q; 20/03/2018 – INDIA DRI FILES CASE AGAINST NIRAV MODI FOR DIVERTING DIAMONDS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 17/05/2018 – Darden 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold DRI shares while 176 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 104.72 million shares or 1.99% more from 102.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiduciary Trust Com reported 4,991 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.03% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Zwj Investment Counsel accumulated 2,500 shares. United Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 9,164 shares. Covington Inv stated it has 2.31% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Congress Asset Co Ma reported 0.1% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.31% or 223,800 shares. Sigma Planning reported 0.01% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Randolph Commerce, Ohio-based fund reported 105,305 shares. Indiana-based Tru Inv has invested 0.82% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Corporation reported 7,476 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company has 13,119 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.03% or 16,827 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 100,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 442,495 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Private Trust Co, which manages about $495.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2,747 shares to 14,359 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 7,861 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,795 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index Fd (IVV).

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $441.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 49,300 shares to 213,200 shares, valued at $19.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 84,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,061 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Analysts await McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.01 EPS, up 75.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by McEwen Mining Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.00% EPS growth.